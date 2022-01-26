Streamlight® launches BEARTRAP® rechargeable work light

EAGLEVILLE, Pa. - .Streamlight® Inc., a leading provider of high-performance lighting, introduced the BearTrap®, a multi-function, 2,000-lumen work light designed for law enforcement and first responder uses such as providing emergency scene lighting, illuminating traffic stops or servicing agency fleets.

Featuring both spot and flood beams, the BearTrap can rotate 270 degrees in its frame. The light clamps to most surfaces without scratching or stands alone for hands-free task illumination. The BearTrap also features a magnetic base and a hanging hook for additional hands-free lighting options.

“With its bright white light and hands-free options, the BearTrap is a versatile light for law enforcement – for anything from fleet vehicle servicing to emergency lighting,” said Streamlight Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Michael F. Dineen. “Fleet maintenance technicians can use it to illuminate hard-to-reach areas when making vehicle repairs, and police can clamp it to a patrol vehicle hood or use it on a stand-alone basis for scene lighting. And its rechargeable lithium-ion battery allows for extremely low operating costs.”

This new work light provides six output modes, including three spot and three flood settings. The BearTrap’s flood mode fills work areas with soft, bright light, ranging from 2,000 lumens on high with a 2.5-hour run time to 575 lumens on low, with an 8.75-hour run time. In spot mode, the light provides a white concentrated beam for specific task lighting, ranging from 1,000 lumens on high for 4.5 hours to 325 lumens on low for 12.5 hours.

The BearTrap has an easy access, multi-function push-button switch with a battery life indicator that flashes red when the battery has reached the end of its usable life. The new light uses a 7.26-volt, 5200 mAh lithium-ion battery that can be recharged in 5.5 hours, including when the light is in use.

Manufactured from tough thermoplastic construction, it also features a gasket-sealed lens that is impervious to the most common automotive fluids and chemicals. It has an IPX4 rated design for water-resistant operation and is impact resistance tested to 1 meter.

Weighing 2 lbs., 3 ounces, the light measures 7.62 inches in length, 6.50 inches in width, and is 3.12 inches thick. The new BearTrap has an MSRP of $240.00 and comes with Streamlight’s Limited Lifetime Warranty.

