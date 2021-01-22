Streamlight launches laser versions of rail mount lights

Rail-Mount Tactical Laser Lighting Systems Fit Long Guns, Deliver up to 1,000 Lumens

EAGLEVILLE, Pa.,- Streamlight® Inc., a leading provider of high-performance lighting and weapon light/laser sighting devices, introduced the TLR® RM 1 Laser and TLR® RM 2 Laser tactical lighting systems for long guns. Packaged as a system, each rail mounted light features independently operating push-button and remote pressure switches; the kit provides everything users need to mount to long guns. Also available in light-only models, the TLR RM 1 Laser and the TLR RM 2 Laser deliver 500 and 1,000 lumens, respectively.

“The TLR RM 1 and 2 Laser versions offer a precise red aiming laser for tactical and military users, along with a convenient mode select toggle switch,” said Streamlight President and Chief Executive Officer Ray Sharrah. “They also deliver a powerful beam with extensive range and solid, good peripheral coverage.”

The rail mount systems include an ergonomically friendly, multi-function tail switch, along with a remote switch input option. The remote switch is designed to exit the weapon at a 90º angle, improving wire routing to preserve rail space. The lights feature three modes: Laser only, LED illumination only or both, operated by the new side toggle switch. The facecap offers a ‘Safe off’ feature to prevent unintentional activation.

The new models are designed to quickly and securely attach to any long gun with a MIL Standard 1913 or NATO Rail, without the need for hands in front of the muzzle. The lights offer highly accurate sight repeatability when remounting. Each light includes a key kit to securely fit the light onto a broad array of weapons.

The lights each feature the latest in power LED technology, and include a custom TIR optic that produces a concentrated beam with optimum peripheral illumination. The TLR RM 1 Laser offers 500 lumens, 5,000 candela and a beam distance of 140 meters; the TLR RM 2 Laser provides 1,000 lumens and 10,000 candela with a 200-meter beam distance. The lights also include a selectable strobe feature.

The TLR RM 1 Laser includes one (1) 3 volt CR123A lithium battery, measures 3.2 inches in length and weighs 2.97 ounces. The TLR RM 2 Laser includes two (2) 3-volt CR123A lithium batteries, is 4.6 inches long and weighs 4.95 ounces. Both feature 1.5 hours of continuous run time and three hours on strobe.

IPX4-rated for water-resistant operation, the TLR RM 1 and TLR RM 2 Lasers are constructed with durable anodized machined aircraft aluminum with an impact-resistant Borofloat® glass lens.

Available in black, the TLR RM 1 and TLR RM 2 Laser Lighting Systems have MSRPs of $398.00 and $415.00, respectively. The TLR RM 1 and TLR RM 2 Laser Light-Only models have MSRPs of $360.00 and $378.00 respectively. Each comes with Streamlight’s Limited Lifetime Warranty.

About Streamlight

Based in Eagleville, PA, Streamlight, Inc. has more than 45 years of experience making tough, durable, long-lasting flashlights designed to serve the specialized needs of professionals and consumers alike. Since 1973, the company has designed, manufactured and marketed high-performance flashlights, and today offers a broad array of lights, lanterns, weapon light/laser sighting devices, and scene lighting solutions for professional law enforcement, military, firefighting, industrial, automotive, and outdoor applications. Streamlight is an ISO 9001:2015 certified company. For additional information, please call 800-523-7488, visit streamlight.com or connect with us on facebook.com/streamlight; twitter.com/Streamlight; instagram.com/streamlightinc; linkedin.com/company/streamlight-inc./; and youtube.com/streamlighttv.