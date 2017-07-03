Streamlight renews C.O.P.S. support for 18th year in a row

Streamlight has renewed its sponsorship of the Concerns of Police Survivors (C.O.P.S.) organization, donating proceeds from product sales towards programs and activities for survivors of fallen police officers

EAGLEVILLE, Pa. — Streamlight® Inc., a leading provider of high-performance lighting and weapon light/laser sighting devices for the law enforcement market, has renewed its sponsorship of Concerns of Police Survivors (C.O.P.S.) for the 18th year in a row. The company’s support helps to underwrite ongoing programs and activities for survivors of fallen officers. Streamlight’s contribution for 2017 totaled $129,700, including $14,700 in proceeds from recent sales of its Blue Nano Light® and Blue Siege® AA lantern.

From left to right: Brian Osborn and Ryan French, Streamlight; Dianne Bernhard, C.O.P.S.; Brenda Donner, National President, C.O.P.S.; Clayton French and Brett Marquardt (Photo/Streamlight).

On June 7, Streamlight also hosted its 3rd annual C.O.P.S. 5K/Fun Walk at Lower Perkiomen Valley Park Trail in Oaks, PA, located close to the company’s headquarters. Nearly 120 Streamlight employees and associates participated in the run, which raised more than $2,500. Gwendolyn DiNardo, daughter of the late Detective Marc Anthony DiNardo, was the featured speaker at the event. Ms. DiNardo’s father was a Jersey City police officer who died in the line of duty in 2009.

Streamlight’s support helped to fund C.O.P.S. activities in Washington D.C. leading up to National Police Week, May 15-21. As part of the annual C.O.P.S. observance, which honors fallen officers and their families, Streamlight once again served as a major sponsor of the organization’s annual survivor’s luncheon. The company also was a sponsor of Law Enforcement United’s “The Road to Hope” memorial bicycle ride, which helps to raise money for C.O.P.S. programs.

Streamlight earmarks $1.00 from the sale of each Blue Nano light to C.O.P.S. The keychain flashlight boasts a super bright white LED and a double-sided FOB that features the C.O.P.S. logo on one side and the Streamlight logo on the other side. Streamlight also donates $2.00 from the sale of each Blue Siege AA lantern, featuring one white and two blue LEDS, and the C.O.P.S. logo on its globe.

“Streamlight could not be more proud to support C.O.P.S.’ important work helping survivors of the fallen rebuild their lives,” said Streamlight President and Chief Executive Officer Ray Sharrah. “As the lighting tool brand of choice by first responders, we are committed to ‘giving back’ to the law enforcement community. We are very proud to assist this fine organization.”

Streamlight’s commitment also extends to the organization’s programs throughout the year. Among them are C.O.P.S. Kids Camp and C.O.P.S. Outward Bound, as well as hands-on retreats for siblings, surviving spouses, parents, adult children, in-laws, and significant others. Streamlight is the lead sponsor of the Affected Co-Workers and Affected Couples of Co-Workers Retreats.

In addition, Streamlight is the lead sponsor of the Annual C.O.P.S. Walk, and a gold sponsor of the C.O.P.S. Walk Southwest. Both walks bring together survivors, friends and members of the law enforcement community and challenge them to walk 25 miles in two days to support C.O.P.S. and its mission.

For more information about C.O.P.S. and the programs it offers, visit www.nationalcops.org.

