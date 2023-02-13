T4E launches national testimonial campaign

FORT SMITH, Ark., — T4E - Training 4 Engagement launched a national campaign to promote the excitement and continued R & D for the T4E brand. There is no better way to enhance and outperform in the law enforcement training and paintball sport/recreational sectors unless you work directly with the operators using the training and recreational paintball equipment offered.

The national testimonial campaign runs from January 8, 2023, through March 31, 2023. There is an additional incentive to participate in the campaign - simply leaving a review on a T4E product you’ve had experience with will qualify you for a giveaway and a chance to win a Range Ready Kit (T4E Marker, CO2, Paint). Five winners will be chosen, one from within each region of the United States.

“We want to know what you, the actual users of T4E markers, like about our products and even what you might dislike and we want to understand why,” said Justin Biddle, Vice President of Marketing, Umarex USA. “We believe we offer an affordable training solution and an excellent platform for recreation but we know there’s always room for improvement and there’s no better way than to hear from those squeezing the triggers.”

About T4E – Training 4 Engagement

T4E offers training markers for responsible gun owners and operators that incorporate authentic weight, feel, and action to provide the most realistic training experience with the least cost possible. T4E is a brand of Umarex USA, Incorporated, one of North America’s fastest-growing family-owned outdoor sport and recreation companies. Umarex USA innovates, develops, and markets products under brands owned or licensed by its parent company, UMAREX GmbH & Co. KG. Such brands include Axeon®, Beretta®, Browning®, Colt®, Elite Force®, GLOCK®, Heckler & Koch®, Rekt®, Ruger®, RWS®, Smith & Wesson®, UMAREX®, Walther® and others.

Agencies and facilities interested in partnering with T4E are encouraged to contact the brand by emailing training@t4eguns.com.

For official contest rules click here.