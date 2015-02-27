Streamlight Introduces TLR-2 HL® with Green Laser

EAGLEVILLE, PA –Streamlight® Inc., a leading provider of high-performance lighting equipment and weapon light/laser sighting devices, introduced the TLR-2 HL® G, a high lumen (HL) gun-mounted tactical light with green aiming laser. The new light is designed to provide maximum illumination with long-range targeting capability, making it an extremely versatile tool for tactical, outdoor and home defense users.



Using the latest in C4® LED technology, the new TLR-2 HL G gives users full situational awareness by flooding an area with 720 lumens of brightness in a wide beam pattern. It also features an integrated green laser, which appears brighter to the human eye than other colored lasers, particularly in daylight, to improve focusing on targets. The new model also is equipped with a strobe function.

“The TLR-2 HL G gives hunters, first responders and other users a powerful weapon light that delivers extremely bright light in a flood-like pattern, revealing what might be concealed in dark corners or along perimeters,” said Streamlight President and Chief Executive Officer Ray Sharrah. “It also features a powerful green laser to enhance targeting capability.”

The light is easily mounted to most standard rail guns using Streamlight’s one-handed, snap-on-and-tighten interface, which allows it to be attached safely in seconds. It also can be stored on a handgun, so that should the situation arise, users can more readily identify a potential threat before taking any action.

In addition to its lumen output, the TLR-2 HL G delivers 14,000 candela peak beam intensity. It features a shock-proof C4 LED, and a textured parabolic reflector that produces a concentrated beam with optimum peripheral illumination to assist with navigation. Its 510-530 nm green laser is integrated in the light’s reflector.

The light can be deployed in Laser-Only mode to keep the gun on target, in LED-Only mode to provide bright, focused light, or in dual mode, which uses both light sources. It runs for 1.5 hours when using the LED and Laser modes simultaneously, and 17 hours in the Laser-Only mode. A double tap of the light’s momentary paddle activates the strobe, which also can be disabled.

Powered by two single 3 Volt CR123A lithium batteries, with a storage life of 10 years, the TLR-2 HL G weighs 4.78 ounces and measures 3.39 inches in length. The main body is constructed from 6000 Series machined aircraft aluminum with a black anodized finish, and the housing is fabricated from high impact, chemically resistant engineering polymer.

The TLR-2 HL G mounts directly to handguns with Glock-style rails and to all MIL-STD-1913 (Picatinny) rails. A key kit with five interchangeable keys is included to securely fit the light to a broad array of weapons. The TLR-2 HL G fits all existing TLR-2® holsters.

The new light features an IXP4-rated design for water-resistant operation, and its impact-resistant construction also has been extensively live-fired tested. The operating temperature range of the green laser is -40o to 120o Fahrenheit.

The TLR-2 G has an MSRP of $580.00 and comes with Streamlight’s Limited Lifetime Warranty.



