Streamlight introduces USB rechargeable syclone

Rotates 360 Degrees; Offers Spot and Flood Beams for Work Lighting, Color Matching

EAGLEVILLE, PA, - Streamlight® Inc., a leading provider of high-performance lighting, launched the Syclone®, a compact work light featuring both spot and flood beams with a total of six output modes. The Syclone fits in tight places; hands-free or hanging, the body of the light can rotate 360 degrees in its U-shaped magnetic base to offer both work lighting as well as color matching. Delivering up to 400 lumens, it also provides the convenience and cost savings of USB rechargeability.

The Syclone’s spot beam includes a cool white LED for bright area illumination, while the flood mode uses a High Color Rendering Index (CRI) LED with Streamlight’s proprietary Color-Rite TechnologyTM for automotive and industrial color matching applications. Its weighted base includes magnets for attaching the work light to metal surfaces for hands-free lighting. A handy folding hook to hang the light as a cordless drop light is also provided for added versatility.

“The Syclone is like no other work light, with a body that rotates 360 degrees in its frame to aim light where it is needed; a spot beam for area lighting; and a CRI LED flood beam to better see the color spectrum,” said Streamlight Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Michael F. Dineen. “Automotive technicians, industrial workers and other professionals will use this light for everything from task illumination to color matching wires and paint colors when detailing and painting. And because it uses a USB rechargeable battery, the Syclone also offers extremely low operating costs.”

The new work light features six output modes, including three spot and three flood settings. In spot mode, a cool white LED delivers 400 lumens on high, 200 lumens on medium and 100 lumens on low. In flood mode, the light uses a 90 CRI LED to provide a range of 75 lumens on low to 300 lumens on high. Peak beam intensity levels range from 1,300 to 5,000 candela in spot mode, and from 150 to 580 candela on the flood setting.

The new light uses a lithium ion 2000 mAh cell that can be recharged via a USB port; charge times vary depending on the voltage the USB source provides. The light also can be recharged in 4.5 hours with an AC wall charger. Run times in spot mode range from 2 hours on high to 9.5 hours on low; on the flood setting, they range from 8 hours on low to 2 hours on high. When the light is in use, colored LEDs indicate battery power levels.

The Syclone offers an easy access push-button switch and tough thermoplastic construction. It also features a gasket-sealed lens that is impervious to the most common automotive chemicals. Featuring an IPX4-rated design for water-resistant operation, the Syclone is impact-resistant tested to 2 meters.

Weighing 5.3 ounces, the light measures 2.97 inches in length, 2.79 inches in width, and is 1.42 inches thick. The new Syclone has an MSRP of $90.00 and comes with Streamlight’s Limited Lifetime warranty.

About Streamlight

Based in Eagleville, PA, Streamlight, Inc. has more than 45 years of experience making tough, durable, long-lasting flashlights designed to serve the specialized needs of professionals and consumers alike. Since 1973, the company has designed, manufactured and marketed high-performance flashlights, and today offers a broad array of lights, lanterns, weapon light/laser sighting devices, and scene lighting solutions for professional law enforcement, military, firefighting, industrial, automotive, and outdoor applications. Streamlight is an ISO 9001:2015 certified company. For additional information, please call 800-523-7488, visit streamlight.com or connect with us on facebook.com/streamlight; twitter.com/Streamlight; instagram.com/streamlightinc; https://www.linkedin.com/company/streamlight-inc./; and youtube.com/streamlighttv.