Concealed Carrie - Firearms, Fashion, Fabulous

Concealed Carrie is the inspiration of founder and designer Leslie Deets, in response to the rapidly emerging women’s firearms movement. After attending a defensive handgun class, Deets recognized the need for a better line of concealed carry handbags and body holsters. She quickly discovered that concealed carry fashion remained an untapped market and felt it was time for a change. In the end, Concealed Carrie was born.

A self-proclaimed fashionista, Deets began studying current trends in women’s high-end handbags. “The utmost in style as well as quality materials are essential,” she said.

