908 Devices advances MX908 handheld device capabilities

Updates include new capabilities for iOS devices and expanded drug target list

BOSTON – 908 Devices Inc., a pioneer of purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spec devices for chemical and biomolecular analysis, today announced updates to its MX908 handheld mass spec device, adding new capabilities to streamline workflows and improve field safety for first responders. The device will now include enhanced Bluetooth features with remote applications for iPhone mobile devices, as well as a broader range of drugs, including fentanyl analogs and synthetic opioids and cannabinoids.

According to an issue brief from the American Medical Association, the opioid epidemic is now largely driven by fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine, often in combination or in adulterated forms. Additionally, a recent study by the U.S. National Institute on Drug Abuse cited law enforcement seizures of illicit pills containing fentanyl nearly doubled from 2018 to 2021, indicating a need for tools such as the MX908, which quickly detects and identifies trace levels of chemicals and drugs.

New Remote Application for iOS Devices

Enhancements to MX908 will address gaps in responders’ workflows and speed chemical detection at the point-of-need for multiple missions. Through the MX908 Remote application for iOS, responders will be able to more efficiently share results, access technical support and customize notes in reports. In-app resources also include access to user documentation and training videos, equipping first responders with the resources they need while in the field. A remote application for Android device users was released last year.

Expanded Targets: Robust Library for Identifying Trace Levels of Drugs and Chemicals

Further, the handheld device can now detect and identify a broader range of drugs and drug precursors. New targets include a fentanyl analog (Valerylfentanyl), a synthetic cannabinoid (MDMB_CHMINACA), and a stimulant precursor (PMK Glycidate). These additions to the MX908 target list are pivotal for responders identifying these substances in local communities and at crime scenes related to drug smuggling, transportation, and distribution.

“Since its initial launch, the MX908 device has been used by elite responders around the globe to quickly and confidently detect and identify hazardous materials in order to keep the public safe,” said John Kenneweg, Vice President of Government at 908 Devices. “Now, as the opioid crisis continues to worsen, we’re working to advance the capabilities of the MX908 to improve the safety of responders in the field who could be exposed to dangerous substances, providing them with faster access to the data and resources they need, where and when they need them most.”

In addition to MX908 device updates, an integration specification document provides standardization of integration specifications, providing technical information typically required to integrate the MX908 device as a sub-system or component of a larger system. With well-defined specifications, customers and industry partners can more easily integrate the MX908 into other platforms, software, and vehicles.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices is democratizing laboratory mass spectrometry with its simple handheld and desktop devices, addressing critical-to-life applications. The Company’s devices are used at the point-of-need to interrogate unknown and invisible materials and provide quick, actionable answers to directly address some of the most critical problems in life sciences research, bioprocessing, pharma/biopharma, forensics and adjacent markets. The Company is headquartered in the heart of Boston, where it designs and manufactures innovative products that bring together the power of mass spectrometry, microfluidic separations, software automation, and machine learning.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts are forward- looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the expected uses and capabilities of the Company’s products. Words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions which may cause actual results to differ materially from any results expressed or implied by any forward-looking statement, including the risks outlined under “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission which are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Additional information will be made available in the Company’s annual and quarterly reports and other filings that it makes from time to time with the SEC. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results. The Company has no obligation, and does not undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statement made in this press release to reflect changes since the date of this press release, except as may be required by law.

