Smiths Detection announces new vehicle-mounted X-ray system for commercial security market

EDGEWOOD, Md. — Smiths Detection Inc. (SDI) has adapted ScanVan, its vehicle-mounted mobile X-ray system originally developed to help protect ports and borders, for use in the commercial security market, at locations such as concerts, sports arenas, convention centers, schools, and at other places where temporary checkpoints are needed.

Built using a Dodge™ ProMaster cargo van, ScanVan is a compact and easily maneuvered vehicle that provides the critical element of mobility for security operations. The self-contained system enables random and portable screening capabilities which are a key component of effective security and deterrence. ScanVan also provides an immediate flexible solution for event and facility perimeter security when additional screening is needed.

The core of the ScanVan’s capabilities is a HI-SCAN 100100 PRO, a state-of-the-art X-ray system capable of scanning a wide-range of objects such as cargo, electronics, boxes, backpacks, coolers, bags, and strollers, among many other items. This fully integrated X-ray inspection system includes automatic detection software that aids users in intercepting threats and contraband.

Shan Hood, President, SDI, said: “Smiths Detection’s ScanVan is a proven vehicle-mounted screening solution which helps improve security at ports and border crossings. As demands for increased security grow, we are now able to bring this new capability to more customers, helping them to achieve better security.”

Smiths Detection also provides a configuration of ScanVan which includes a broader range of threat detection solutions, such as handheld trace narcotics and explosives systems and chemical sensors, to further expand in-field detection and identification capabilities for users.

ScanVan will be introduced to the commercial security market for the first time in Miami, FL during Seatrade Cruise Global, April 8-11, 2019.

To learn more about Smiths Detection’s ScanVan, visit https://www.smithsdetection.com/products/scanvan/.

