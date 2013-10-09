Commonwealth Ordnance Announces Availability of CopsEquip® Program

Allows Law Enforcement Officers, Departments and Agencies to Finance Needed Equipment, Firearms

Hyannis, Mass. - Today, Commonwealth Ordnance Finance Company, LLC (“Commonwealth Ordnance”) announced the launch of their latest product and service offering-CopsEquip®. “The CopsEquip® Program is sure to provide significant benefits across the entire law enforcement community” said Commonwealth Ordnance Chief Executive Officer, Steve Galvin.



Good News for Law Enforcement Officers and Departments

CopsEquip®, operated through its ecommerce website at www.copsequip.com, is designed to allow law enforcement officers (and the departments and agencies they work for) to purchase, and finance, a wide variety of firearms and tactical gear. Working directly with highly-regarded manufacturers and distributors, CopsEquip® is able to offer many of the most sought after weapons and other products that law enforcement officers use both on the job and at home. Best of all, CopsEquip® also offers a simple to apply for financing option that can allow qualified officers and departments to finance their purchases at competitive interest rates for up to four years. According to Galvin, “Even though nearly every other lender in the country has stopped financing the purchase of firearms, we thought it was important to offer this type of program to the men and women of law enforcement so that they can have whatever they need to handle a very difficult job.”



Program Partners Provide Key Benefits

In addition to a sizeable list of products supplied by properly licensed firearms dealers, the CopsEquip® Program also works directly with innovative manufacturers that specialize in the law enforcement market. For instance, program partners USA Tactical Firearms (Statesville, NC - http://usatf.us/) and Spikes Tactical (Apopka, FL - http://www.spikestactical.com/new/ss/) are offering special law enforcement packages that allow officers to customize their weapon choice. Also, CopsEquip® has teamed with the National Association of Police Officers (NAPO- http://www.napo.org/) to spread information about the program across the entire law enforcement community while also helping to support the vital mission of NAPO.



Program Details

All financing for the CopsEquip® Program is provided by Citizens State Bank of Perryville, Florida (www.csbdirect.com). Full details on the CopsEquip® Program and the financing option can be found at www.copsequip.com or by calling the CopsEquip® Customer Service Center at (866) 441-7505.