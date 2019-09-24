Last call to enter for a $7,500 garage makeover from California Casualty

SAN MATEO, Calif. — California Casualty has an offer first responders shouldn’t miss – the chance to create their ultimate garage with California Casualty’s $7,500 Garage Makeover Sweepstakes. Time is running out, the entry deadline is October 31, with a winner announced in November.

California Casualty initiated the $7,500 Garage Makeover contest to say thanks to first responders, who face dangers every day protecting people and property in their communities.

Whether it’s a gym, workshop or refuge from the stresses of the day, California Casualty will provide you the resources to help design a garage with more storage for tools, a shiny new floor, more cabinets or a beverage and snack area to go with a big-screen TV.

“We are grateful for the tough job first responders do every day for all us,” said California Casualty Sr. Vice President Mike McCormick. “We wanted to show our appreciation and provide a useful way to say thanks.”

The Work Hard/Play Hard $7,500 Garage Makeover drawing is open to peace officers, EMTs and firefighters – American heroes who work hard and risk their lives. Hurry, the final day to enter is October 31, 2019, at www.contest4heroes.com. The winner will be handed a $7,500 check to create the garage of their dreams.

About California Casualty

California Casualty has been insuring first responders since 1969, offering auto and home insurance with outstanding benefits.

Headquartered in San Mateo, California with Service Centers in Arizona, Colorado and Kansas, California Casualty provides auto and home insurance to firefighters, law enforcement officers, educators and nurses across the country. Founded in 1914, California Casualty has been led by four generations of the Brown family. To learn more about California Casualty, or to request an auto insurance quote, please visit www.calcas.com or call 1.800.800.9410.