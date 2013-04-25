Sparta Commercial Welcomes Elgin, SC To Its Municipal Lease Program

NEW YORK, -- Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. today announced that Elgin, South Carolina, has become the most recent jurisdiction to join the growing number of local governments that are turning to Sparta’s Municipal Lease Program for the acquisition of their essential equipment, particularly the updating of their police vehicles.

The increasing trend toward the Sparta program among municipalities around the country is due to the opportunity to pay for the necessary equipment over time, through the Sparta lease, rather than in an up-front lump sum. This gives local governments greater flexibility as they decide on departmental allocations, something that is an understandable preference in a time of tight budgets and fiscal constraints.

Harold Brown , Elgin‘s Chief of Police, added, “I was very impressed not just with the Sparta program, which is a great financing alternative for us, but also with their staff who walked us through the transaction quickly and easily.”

In addition to police cruisers and motorcycles, the Sparta Municipal Lease Program can accommodate virtually any type of materiel required by most jurisdictions, including trucks and busses, fire and EMS vehicles, surveillance systems and ambulances, and even tactical vehicles. Further information about the Sparta Municipal Lease Program is available at www.spartamunicipal.com, or by calling 800-882-0778.

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. is a New York-based technology company that has roots in the powersports industry where it had originally focused primarily on providing consumer and municipal financing to powersports, recreation, and auto industries. Through its subsidiary, Specialty Reports, Inc. the Company offers a range of online tools and products that include a Mobile App product for Powersports, Recreational Vehicle, Watercraft, and Auto dealers, that allows the dealer to manage their own custom dealer mobile application that are made available on multiple platforms such as iPhone, iPod Touch, iPad, Android Mobile, Android Tablet and Kindle Fire, giving consumers access to the dealerships’ inventory, sales and service departments, hours, locations, special events and more (www.specialtymobileapps.com); Cyclechex, providing Motorcycle History Reports (www.cyclechex.com); RVChecks providing Recreational Vehicle History Reports (www.rvchecks.com); and CarVINreport, providing Automobile and Light Truck History Reports (www.carvinreport.com). All of the vehicle history reports cited above are designed for consumers and retail dealers as well as for auction houses, insurance companies and banks/finance companies. Sparta continues to administer an ever-growing Municipal Leasing Program for local and/or state agencies throughout the country seeking a better and more economical way to finance their essential equipment needs, from police motorcycles and cruisers, to EMS equipment and busses, to virtually any type of equipment required. Sparta is an innovative and diversified Company dedicated to identifying the needs and interests of its targeted markets, and developing products and services specifically designed to meet those needs and interests now, and well into the future.