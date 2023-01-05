The Police Credit Union marks 70 years of providing customized financial solutions for law enforcement

Platinum anniversary this year highlights this credit union’s mission of serving the unique financial needs of law enforcement professionals and their families

SAN BRUNO, Calif., — The Police Credit Union of California celebrates a milestone anniversary in 2023, marking 70 years dedicated to supporting the financial success of law enforcement professionals and their families. Established in 1953 by officers in the San Francisco Police Department, the financial institution began serving eligible members throughout the state of California in 2019. Since its inception, the credit union has focused on providing solutions that address the financial challenges and concerns of those employed in law enforcement and public safety.

“Police officers put themselves at risk every day to provide protection and safety for our communities. They can have unpredictable schedules, work long hours, and may experience the heavy toll of repeated exposure to trauma and on-the-job stress,” said President and CEO Eddie Young. “These sacrifices come with a unique set of potential financial pressures as well. We understand those pressures, which is why our mission is focused on ensuring the process of members managing their financial lives be as easy as possible. This includes providing tools that help them reach important personal goals tied to their economic well-being and security. We’ve earned the hard-won trust of these professionals over 70 years by remaining committed to our founding principle: “Providing Financial Solutions to Take Care of Our Own.”

In the credit union’s commitment to serving members with empathy, all new employees take part in sensitivity training developed by the San Francisco Police Department’s Behavioral Science Unit in order to better understand the pressures those who work in law enforcement regularly face.

While The Police Credit Union provides an array of highly competitive financial solutions for its members, its offerings notably include signature products and services customized exclusively to the needs of active-duty law enforcement. These include:

“End of Watch Debt Forgiveness Benefit,” which provides invaluable protection for active, full-time sworn peace officers and reserve officers in California. By funding a loan for a minimum of $10,000, all additional loan balances at the credit union up to a combined maximum value of $850,000 will be canceled if the member is killed in the line of duty. This benefit is provided at no cost to the borrower for qualified members who enroll. Eligible products include mortgages and home equity loans, auto loans, credit cards, personal loans, lines of credit, and more.

The H.E.R.O. Mortgage Loan, offering 100% financing with no down payment and no PMI (private mortgage insurance) requirements. Short for Helping Enable Residential Ownership, this option is available to eligible first-time homebuyers.

The “10-Eight Loan” exclusively available for newly hired law enforcement officers. Named for the police code that means “ready for service,” this personal loan lets officers borrow up to $5,000 at a low rate so that they can get the items needed to start a new job.

Programs and benefits available to all members of The Police Credit Union include but are not limited to:

Checking account with no monthly fees or minimum balance requirements plus rebates for fees charged by using other institutions’ ATMs.

A robust array of digital and mobile banking services including mobile deposit, mobile wallet for credit and debit cards, bill pay, and the P2P money transfer service Zelle.

Free financial literacy seminars and low-cost debt counseling from GreenPath Financial Wellness.

Discounted pricing for estate planning services through Affinity Trusts.

24/7 Contact Center support.

About The Police Credit Union of California

Founded in 1953 by a group of San Francisco police officers, The Police Credit Union is the trusted financial partner for its more than 42,000 members comprised of law enforcement professionals, their civilian co-workers, and their families. A full-service provider with assets exceeding $1 billion, it offers competitive financial products including savings, checking, home, auto and personal loans, Visa® credit cards, investment services and more. For details, visit www.thepolicecu.org, or call 800.222.1391.