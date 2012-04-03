Black Hills .204 Ruger Now Available

The .204 Ruger is the highest velocity round available in the AR-15 platform and is a terrific varmint cartridge in either AR-15s or bolt action rifles. It has essentially no recoil while providing velocity above 4000 fps. This cartridge was developed by the good folks over at Hornady®. We load the .204 Ruger using the 32 grain VMAX™ bullet, which provides a great combination of high velocity, devastating effect on varmints and sub minute of angle accuracy. Varmints now have yet another thing to fear from Black Hills!