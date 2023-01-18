Black Hills Ammunition introduces a new Precision Rifle Cartridge for 2023

New for 2023- 6.5 PRC (Precision Rifle Cartridge) 143 Gr. ELD-X®

Think of this as a “step up” from the 6.5 Creedmoor, one of the most popular new cartridges of the past decade. The 6.5 PRC (Precision Rifle Cartridge) pushes the same modern 6.5 high BC projectiles another 250 fps faster than the 6.5 Creedmoor and with comparable accuracy. Comparisons can be made to the 264 Winchester Magnum, the 6.5-06, and one of our favorites, the 6.5-284. Ballistics with these calibers were similar, but the 6.5 PRC has advantages over all of them.

The 6.5 PRC was designed by George Gardner of GA Precision fame, working with our friends at Hornady. The advantages of the 6.5 PRC over the prior mentioned 6.5 cartridges are a shorter action than all of the above, better efficiency than the .264 Win mag, and being specifically designed for use with modern high B.C. projectiles and a wide selection of modern rifles chambered for it. For our first loading, we chose to load this cartridge with the Hornady 143 grain ELD-X®. This bullet combines high B.C. and great match level accuracy with the terminal performance of a really good long range hunting bullet.

