Brownells, Sinclair, PoliceStore.com & Hornady to Present Inaugural AR15.com/Rockcastle Pro Am 3-Gun Championship

Brownells, Sinclair International, PoliceStore.com and Hornady Manufacturing have joined forces with to present what’s expected to become the largest three-gun shooting event ever held; the inaugural AR15.com/Rockcastle Pro Am 3-Gun Championship, scheduled for August 26-28, 2011, at Rockcastle Shooting Center in Park City, Kentucky.

Pete Brownell, president of the affiliated Brownells, Sinclair International, and PoliceStore.com companies that are the presenting sponsors of event, said, “It is going to bring new people into the sport, and with the unique format, it’ll be a blast. We expect this match will become the single-largest gathering of competitors and sponsors in the history of 3-Gun shooting.”

Nick Noble, CEO of Rockcastle Shooting Center said, “We’re excited to be able to bring fresh ideas to the competitive shooting world and to partner with two, great, third generation companies, Brownells and Hornady along with AR15.com. Our resort’s unique combination of ranges and amenities make us an attractive venue to host large-scale events.” More than 500 shooters across both divisions are expected to participate, Noble said.

The championship will have two distinct and separate shooting competitions going on simultaneously. The nation’s top 3-Gun professionals will compete over 2-1/2 days, running eight challenging and technical stages designed by former and current 3-Gun champions. Amateurs will compete over 1-1/2 days, shooting seven stages on a separate course, also designed by 3-Gun greats, but tailored for amateur and celebrity competitors.

Another unique component of the match will be the Inaugural Charity Cup. A random draw at the opening ceremony will team professionals with amateur shooters, and their combined scores for the weekend will be totaled. Once all the scores are tallied, the amateur/professional pair with the best combined score will win the Inaugural Charity Cup and bragging rights as top Pro Am team.

Founded in 1949 by Joyce Hornady, Hornady Manufacturing hornady.com is now the largest independent producer of bullets in the world in addition to manufacturing a full line of ammunition, reloading presses and tools.

In 2011, Rockcastle Shooting Center will host several major industry events, including more than 30 shooting competitions such as the Blue Ridge Mountain 3-Gun Championship, Mammoth Sniper Challenge, Gamaliel Cup, and the Shooting Industry Masters. The 2,000-acre Rockcastle resort is the newest addition to the Park Mammoth property located in south central Kentucky.

For further information about the match or facilities, visit RockcastleShootingCenter.com or email guest client services at Info@ParkMammothResort.US. Online registration is scheduled to begin February 15, 2011.

