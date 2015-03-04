New “Shocking” .223 Round

Winder, GA, March 3, 2015 G2 Research announces a devastating new .223 round for hunting and tactical use. The new G2 Research .223 Ripout “Trident” Round produces a massive wound channel that helps hunters achieve accurate, sure, swift and quick kills.

This new (and suppressor-friendly) round uses a fast-expanding, premium-grade copper alloy 65-grain bullet made by G2 Research in CNC machines.

The Ripout brand Trident Round produces enormous hydrostatic shock and the bullet expands (or, more correctly, opens up) to a diameter of nearly three times its original diameter--and yet stays intact so the permanent wound channel is long as well as wide, resulting in incredibly quick kills.

G2 bullets are precision machined one by one in highly specialized CNC machines and engineered to fully expand within the first inch of impact. This controlled expansion results in the opening of three large copper petals called tridents.

The G2 Ripout Round accomplishes this expansion at a barrel-conserving 2,840 FPS velocity, yet the bullet shank remains attached to the now-expanded bullet petals for deep, controlled penetration.

Specifications:

Caliber: .223 Remington

.223 Remington Velocity: 2,840 FPS

2,840 FPS Bullet: 65-grain, CNC-manufactured copper alloy hollow-point Spitzer boattail

65-grain, CNC-manufactured copper alloy hollow-point Spitzer boattail MSRP: $54.99 box of 20. Again, each bullet is precision-made on a CNC machine to achieve the controlled, devastating ballistic result.

G2 Research, Inc.

P.O. Box 526

Winder, GA

30680

www.G2Rammo.com