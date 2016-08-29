Shell Shock Technologies launches new website

Westport, Conn. – Shell Shock Technologies, LLC., a startuptechnology and manufacturing company focused on developing innovativecase technologies for the ammunition industry, announces that it has launched its new website. “We knew from our early test results that our NAS3 cases would be a hit, but we had no idea…The demand has been overwhelming. The combination of market leading innovation, unsurpassed performance and lower cost is proving to be an unbeatable value proposition. Our new website reflects Shell Shock’s culture and market enthusiasmfor our productsand is asstunning as our ammunition technology,” said Craig Knight, CEO of Shell Shock Technologies.

The new website has a Product page where web users can view Shell Shock’s latest product offerings and a Technologypage where they can learn about the innovative features that make Shell Shock’s products best in class. For those who want to buy, they can visit the Shop Online page where they will soon be able topurchase unloaded cases and reloading tools. For those who want loaded ammunition, they can visit the Where to Buy page to see a list of ammunition manufacturers that are using Shell Shock’s cases. For the latest news, articles featuring Shell Shock’s cases, videos, etc.shooting enthusiasts can visit the Resource Center. Check out the new website at www.shellshocktech.com.

Shell Shock’s NAS 39mm cases are 50 percent lighter than brass cases, offer greater lubricity and will not abrade, clog, foul, wear-out or damage breach and ejector mechanisms. The cases offer greater corrosion resistance, tensile strength (2x stronger) and elasticity than brass. NAS3 cases will not split, chip, crack or grow (stretch) and are fully-reloadable with Shell Shock’s custom reloading dies. Testers have reported up to 40 reloads. NAS3 cases have been tested successfully with pressures up to 84k psi. NAS3 cases eject cool to-the-touch and can be picked up with a magnet. The head can be colored for branding purposes and easy load identification.

NAS3 is “Best in Class” for maintaining consistent velocity between rounds. In an independent test performed by H.P. White Laboratory (a major munitions testing facility), rounds fired using NAS3 cases achieved a velocity standard deviation of 0.093 FPS (124 grain FMJbullet, 4.2 grains Titegroup powder, 10 rounds, extreme variation 3fps).

To learn more about Shell Shock’s revolutionary technology, visit www.shellshocktech.com

About Shell Shock Technologies, LLC:

Founded in Westport, Connecticut,in 2015, Shell ShockTechnologies, LLC is a start up technology and manufacturing company focused on developing innovativecase technologies for the ammunition industry. Shell Shockis a component manufacturer suppling shell casesto the shooting sports market, as well as to U.S. and foreign ammunition manufacturers, law enforcement, military and other government agencies. Shell Shock does not load ammunition. www.shellshocktech.com