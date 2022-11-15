Alien Gear Holsters® new swivel drop leg extension added to growing rapid force™ duty gear line

Alien Gear Holsters® beefs up holster carry options for their law enforcement/military line of Rapid Force™ duty gear with the new Swivel Drop Leg extension.

Courtesy Photo

Post Falls, Idaho., – Alien Gear Holsters®, designers and manufacturers of American-made holsters and firearms accessories, and the Rapid Force™ line of Level 2 and Level 3 Duty Holsters, announce the new Swivel Drop Leg extension for the Rapid Force duty holster product line. For law enforcement, military, or any professional wearing a chest rig or vest, fully geared up, the drop leg holster system is a necessary carry method, and the new Alien Gear Swivel Drop Leg extension is the latest addition to their growing line of QDS (quick disconnect system) products.

Courtesy Photo

Made from a high-impact strength, polymer blend, the Swivel Drop Leg is a single-strap, Quick Disconnect System, drop leg holster extension that uses a swivel design to move in tandem with the wearer’s leg. With its minimalistic design, it is just as rugged and “built like a tank” as any of the other Rapid Force gear. The innovative movement system allows for a new range of movement, increasing overall mobility without sacrificing security. The Swivel Drop Leg extension covers less leg space, and an easy reach for a secure draw and reholster. It offers an adjustable ride height for low, middle and high and works with the Alien Gear Locking Belt Slide and other QDS mounts. The Rapid Force Swivel Drop Leg system functions seamlessly with the Rapid Force LVL 2 Slim Holster and the Level 2 and 3 Rapid Force Duty Holster.

“For officers and tactical operators, our new Swivel Drop Leg extension increases carry options by allowing the user to maintain consistency throughout our holster system,” Joe Lienemann, Director of Law Enforcement Sales for Alien Gear Holsters, said. “When the situation calls for it and the training kicks in, the operator can safely rely on our platforms for their performance, ruggedness, and durability, and focus on the mission at hand, instead of worrying about his gear.”

Alien Gear Swivel Drop Leg MSRP $129.88.

About Alien Gear Holsters:

Alien Gear Holsters, a division of Tedder Industries, is based entirely in the United States and manufactures everything exclusively from their facility in Northern Idaho. Founded in 2013, Alien Gear Holsters are the most comfortable concealed carry holsters on the planet. Any planet. Alien Gear Holsters manufactures durable leather and lightweight neoprene composite holsters complete with fully swappable, plastic shells that are interchangeable with any inside and outside the waistband gun holster styles.

Rapid Force™ Duty Holsters protect the firearms of our First Responders. Engineered to meet the needs of active law enforcement and military service members, Rapid Force features a secure Level 2 or Level 3 retention, a fast and intuitive draw, and are extreme durability.

Using state-of-the-art 3D modeling, precision injection molding, and specially blended polymers, Alien Gear Holsters can repeatably produce top-quality holsters, made entirely in the USA, for much less than other tactical holster brands can produce. Alien Gear is proud to employ military and law enforcement veterans, competitive shooters, and firearms enthusiasts to ensure that our mindset matches yours.