Alien Gear Holsters® offers double the rewards, double the relief

Looking for a little relief this tax season? Double the rewards and double the relief from Alien Gear Holsters® with their limited-time tax season promotion.

POST FALLS, Idaho — Alien Gear Holsters®, designers and manufacturers of American-made holsters and firearms accessories, and the Rapid Force™ line of Level 2 and Level 3 Duty Holsters, feel your pain during this tax season and are offering double Alien Gear Holsters Loyalty Rewards Points on all purchases for a limited time during the 2022 tax season.

Courtesy Photo

Now you don’t have to wait to see if Uncle Sam is giving you a refund this year, you can take advantage of Alien Gear Holsters’ savings right now with two concurrent deals, IN ADDITION to earning double points on all purchases.

From Feb. 15 – Feb. 28 – The Shapeshift Core Carry Pack

From March 1 – March 31 – Get $40 off the Cloak 3.5 IWB Holster

Alien Gear Holsters gives you more purchasing power with our double Loyalty Rewards Points. Start earning points by just creating an account. Every time you purchase a product, refer a friend, leave a review, or follow and share on Alien Gear Holster’s social media platforms, you earn points. Alien Gear Holsters helps you stretch that dollar even further with their Sezzle payment option, where you can buy now and pay later.

“At Alien Gear Holsters, we understand that during tax season, every dollar counts,” Sandi Little, COO for Alien Gear Holsters, said. “During this tax season, we are offering our customers a great way to get that holster they always wanted at significant savings.”

For more information on Alien Gear Holsters and the Rapid Force line, visit www.aliengearholsters.com. Join the conversation on Alien Gear Holsters’ Facebook page, Instagram, and YouTube.

About Alien Gear Holsters:

Alien Gear Holsters, a division of Tedder Industries, is based entirely in the United States and manufactures everything exclusively from their facility in Northern Idaho. Founded in 2013, Alien Gear Holsters are the most comfortable concealed carry holsters on the planet. Any planet. Alien Gear Holsters manufactures durable leather and lightweight neoprene composite holsters complete with fully swappable, plastic shells that are interchangeable with any inside and outside the waistband gun holster styles.

Rapid Force™ Duty Holsters protect the firearms of our First Responders. Engineered to meet the needs of active law enforcement and military service members, Rapid Force features a secure Level 2 or Level 3 retention, a fast and intuitive draw, and are extreme durability.

Using state-of-the-art 3D modeling, precision injection molding, and specially blended polymers, Alien Gear Holsters can repeatably produce top-quality holsters, made entirely in the USA, for much less than other tactical holster brands can produce. Alien Gear is proud to employ military and law enforcement veterans, competitive shooters, and firearms enthusiasts to ensure that our mindset matches yours.