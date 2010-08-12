FNH USA’s Distinguished Service Discount Program: Serving those who serve.

(McLean, Va.) - FNH USA is proud to offer substantial cash-back discounts, on certain firearms purchases, to all current or retired members of the U.S. law Armed Forces (Reserve, active duty, and National Guard) and current or retired law enforcement officers who had or have power to arrest.

“We have looked for a way to honor those who put their life on the line for the citizens of this country. We figured the best way to do it would be to put cash in their pockets,” says Pete Webb, FNH USA’s director of sales for law enforcement. “As an example, after this discount, you could pick up our new simplified configuration of the PS 90 for about $1450 or less,” he adds.

The cash back comes in the form of a mail-in rebate on the purchase of new, selected models:



$300 back – FS 2000 carbine purchase

$250 back – FNAR rifle purchase

$200 back – FN Five-SeveNâ pistol

$150 back – PS 90 carbine purchase

$125 back – FNP 45 pistol in 45 ACP purchase

$100 back – FNX pistol in 9mm or 40 S&W purchase; or

TSR XP USA bolt action rifle; or

FN SLP shotgun



Rebate forms and complete details can be found at www.fnhusa.com. This discount is good on purchases made between March 15, 2010 and January 15, 2011.

FNH USA is the sales and marketing arm of FN Herstal, S.A., Belgium. Its corporate mission is to expand its global leadership position in defense, law enforcement and commercial markets by delivering superior products and the finest in training and logistical support.

Visit www.fnhusa.com to view the entire line of FNH USA products and services. FNH USA, P.O. Box 697, McLean, VA, 22101, U.S.A.