Gear Expert By OpticsPlanet is Covering SHOT Show 2012

OpticsPlanet’s latest information outlet, GearExpert.com, will be providing up to the minute news on all the brands and products on display at SHOT Show 2012.

Northbrook, Il - OpticsPlanet is sending a full team to cover SHOT Show 2012. From their product intelligence experts to marketing specialists, OpticsPlanet will be taking a look at everything SHOT Show has to offer. This information won’t be kept secret though, as OpticsPlanet’s latest blog, GearExpert.com, will have daily posts with video, photos and a full slate of exclusive interviews and hands-on previews of upcoming products from brands such as EOTech, Burris, Leupold and more.

OpticsPlanet’s dedicated product specialists will spend a great deal of time at SHOT Show checking out the latest offerings from the world’s biggest manufacturers of riflescopes, binoculars, holsters and more. The opportunity to gain insight into new gear and speak with representatives from the manufacturer provides specialists invaluable experience for the coming year as they help customers make informed buying decisions.

SHOT Show takes place from January 17-20, though OpticsPlanet will be starting their coverage a day early as they partake in media day on the 16th. Media day allows SHOT Show exhibitors to educate retailers on a vast number of new products without the thousands of public attendees dividing the attention of manufacturer representatives.

All the exclusive news gathered by OpticsPlanet’s GearExpert team will be available SHOT Show week at GearExpert.com, but the news and previews will continue on beyond SHOT Show as the blog brings editorials, product reviews, video interviews, how-to demonstrations and more to the public.

