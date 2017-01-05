Knoxx Breachersgrip Gen lll from BLACKHAWK

Pistol-grip shotguns are renowned for their ease of handling and manipulation, though running rounds through them can take a physical toll. The BLACKHAWK!® Knoxx® BreachersGrip™ Gen III mitigates the wear-and- tear with a patent-pending recoil reduction system that mitigates kickback from the heavy loads. The ergonomic design allows the user to comfortably control the shotgun in every scenario.

• RECOIL REDUCTION- Patent-pending design mitigates recoil on heavy shotgun loads.

• ERGONOMIC- Comfort and control in any environment.

• INTEGRATED SLING MOUNT- Push-button sling mount for quick, easy sling attachment.

