Midwest Industries announces release of new G4M One Piece Free Float Handguard

The MI-G4M further improves Midwest Industries’ stellar reputation as a premium handguard manufacturer.

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Midwest Industries announced today that it will be releasing its fourth generation M-LOK free float AR-15 handguard. “Our legacy G3M handguard design has built a solid following due to its impressive track record of success in the field, but over the past few years the AR platform has continued to evolve. We’re always making improvements to our product designs in order to better meet the changing demands of the modern rifleman,” said Troy Storch, Owner of Midwest Industries.

The G4M One Piece Free Float Handguard delivers on Midwest Industries’ stringent performance requirements. Designed to improve upon the AR-15 platform, this new handguard features an MSRP ranging from $159.95 to $189.95 and incorporates the following features:

4140 Heat Treated Barrel Nut and Wrench

Patented 4140 Heat Treated Torque Plate

10.50", 12.625”, 13.375”, 14”, and 15” models

8.8 – 11.5 oz (Depending on Model)

6061 Aluminum Type 3 Hard Coat Anodized Finish

Continuous MIL-STD 1913 Picatinny Top Rail

Five Integral Anti-rotation QD Sling Sockets

Super Slim 1.5” Outside and 1.3” Inside Diameter

Seven Sides of M-LOK™ Surfaces

5-Slot Polymer M-LOK™ Rail Included

Fully Dehorned and Deburred

100% Made in USA

MI Lifetime Warranty

For more information on the MI-G4M, visit midwestindustriesinc.com.

About Midwest Industries

Midwest Industries is an industry-leading manufacturer of quality tactical firearms, including firearm products and accessories that support a diverse selection of rifle platforms. Midwest Industries products can be found in the hands of discerning shooters worldwide. For additional information, visit midwestindustriesinc.com or call (262) 896-6780.