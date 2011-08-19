Ruger Donates First “Million Gun Challenge” Donation to NRA

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. is proud to announce that it has donated $279,600.00 to the NRA as part of Ruger’s “Million Gun Challenge to Benefit the NRA” campaign. Ruger is trying to make history by selling one million firearms to the commercial market in a 12-month period, and is pledging to give the NRA one dollar for every gun sold during that time period with the goal of donating $1,000,000. At the close of the first quarter of the challenge, Ruger has already achieved nearly 28% of its one million gun goal.

“We are proud to say that we are well on our way to selling one million firearms, and we are happy to be able to share this substantial donation with the NRA,” said Ruger President and CEO Mike Fifer. “With the help of our loyal Ruger customers, we are helping to preserve our second amendment rights by donating up to $1,000,000 to the NRA. We appreciate the support of every gun buyer that has chosen to buy an American-made Ruger firearm; together we are making a difference in the effort to protect our right to bear arms,” Fifer concluded.

The check presentation took place at NRA headquarters in Fairfax, VA on July 27, 2011. Ruger will present the NRA with additional donations after financial results have been shared at the close of the third and fourth quarters, with the final donation occurring at the 2012 NRA Show held April 13-15 in St. Louis, MO.

For complete information on the Million Gun Challenge, visit Ruger.com/Million or Facebook.com/Ruger.



About Sturm Ruger

Sturm, Ruger was founded in 1949 and is one of the nation’s leading manufacturers of high-quality firearms for the commercial sporting market. Sturm, Ruger is headquartered in Southport, CT, with manufacturing facilities located in Newport, NH and Prescott, AZ.

