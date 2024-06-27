Streamlight launches TLR-7 X Sub for subcompact handguns

PRESS RELEASE

EAGLEVILLE, Pa. — Streamlight® Inc., a leading provider of high-performance lighting and weapon light/laser sighting devices introduced an upgraded version of its popular TLR-7® sub weapon-mounted tactical light, featuring multi-fuel operation with USB or disposable battery options. Delivering 500 lumens, the new ultra-compact and low profile TLR-7® X sub is available to fit select GLOCK®, SIG SAUER®, Smith & Wesson®, Beretta®, Springfield Armory® and Heckler & Koch® railed subcompact handguns.

“We have re-invented our best-selling TLR-7 sub tactical light by giving users the choice of using either a cost-saving USB-C rechargeable battery pack or a disposable battery, depending on availability or user preference,” said Streamlight President and Chief Executive Officer Ray Sharrah. “Like its forerunner, the new TLR-7 X sub is extremely bright, compact and low-profile, and can be mounted on many railed subcompact weapons for maximizing visibility and targeting capability in tactical situations. It also has the same rear switches on the left and right of the trigger guard to allow for ambidextrous operation.”

The new light is available in four different models to fit the GLOCK® 43X/48 MOS and 43X/48 Rail; the SIG SAUER® P365® and P365® XL (closed rail systems); the Springfield Armory® Hellcat®; and select 1913 short railed subcompacts including the Smith & Wesson® M&P® M2.0® subcompact, Beretta® Px4 Storm subcompact, Springfield Armory® XD-E™, XD-S® and Hellcat® Pro, Heckler & Koch® HK45 compact, and SIG SAUER® P365® XMACRO.

The TLR-7 X sub features a white power LED that delivers 5,000 candela and 500 lumens over a beam distance of 141 meters. Its custom TIR optic produces a concentrated beam that provides both extensive range as well as optimized peripheral coverage. When using a 3-volt CR123A lithium battery, the light has a run time of 1.5 hours. With a Streamlight SL-B9® Li-Ion rechargeable battery pack inserted, the run time is 1 hour. The Li-Ion 850mAh battery pack can be installed or removed through the light’s face cap, eliminating the need to detach the light from the firearm. The battery pack charges within 2.5 hours via a USB-C cord and is rechargeable up to 500 cycles.

Like other lights in the TLR line, the TLR-7 X sub features a one-handed, snap on and tighten interface that keeps hands away from gun muzzles when attaching or detaching them. The light also includes a “safe-off” feature, locking it so it cannot be turned on accidentally. Each model of the TLR-7 X sub features a specialized clamp system for mounting to rails, using the provided key kit.

Constructed with 6000 Series machined aircraft aluminum with a black anodized finish, the TLR-7 X sub weighs 2.39 ounces using a CR123A battery and 2.64 ounces with the SL-B9 rechargeable battery pack. The light measures 2.51 inches in length.

With impact-resistant construction, the new light features an IPX7-rated design, making it waterproof to 1 meter for 30 minutes.

The TLR-7 X sub comes with a single CR123A lithium disposable battery, while the TLR-7 X sub USB model ships with a rechargeable SL-B9® battery pack and a USB-C charge cord; both models can accept either battery. The TLR-7 X sub has an MSRP of $253.66 and the TLR-7 X sub USB has an MSRP of $265.66. Both come with Streamlight’s Limited Lifetime Warranty.

