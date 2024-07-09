REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Smith & Wesson elevates performance with new M&P Carry Comp series

July 09, 2024 08:32 AM
Smith & Wesson

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ Global Select: SWBI), a leader in firearm manufacturing and design, announces today the release of the Performance Center M&P9 Carry Comp Series pistols.

Whether you’re looking for a new everyday carry, home defense, or training pistol, this new series has you covered. Built across full-size, compact, and micro-compact frames, Carry Comp Series pistols are chambered in 9mm and come in a variety of capacities. The Shield Plus 4-inch barrel model ships with 10-round, 13-round, and 15-round magazines that allow the user to choose their preferred combination of size and capacity, making it a versatile personal defense carry option. The M&P 2.0 4.22-inch barrel models are offered in metal and polymer frame configurations, come in a 15-round or 17-round capacity depending on your frame-size of choice, and are trusted platforms for any training or personal defense application.

The M&P9 Carry Comp Series was developed with key features to improve the overall shooting experience of the user. The strategically designed Power Port™, located at the end of the barrel at the twelve o’clock position, diverts gas upwards, reducing felt recoil, which improves overall control. With optics-ready slides, if a user chooses to utilize a red dot, the new ClearSight™ Cut is designed to divert gasses away from the optic allowing the user to maintain an unobstructed view. If iron sights are preferred, these models also include a tritium front night sight and blacked-out serrated rear sight out of the box for an enhanced sight picture. Boasting a new aesthetic, M&P9 Carry Comp slides were developed with aggressively angled front and rear serrations to increase reliability and improve manipulation against tougher elements. All new Carry Comp models include flat-face trigger designs, grey Armornite© finished slides, and ship with a Performance Center Cleaning Kit.

Stay on target with the new Performance Center M&P9 Carry Comp Series pistols! Now available in Shield Plus, M&P 2.0 Compact, and M&P 2.0 Full-size models. For more information, visit www.smith-wesson.com.

To stay up to date on all the latest news and events, be sure to follow Smith & Wesson on Facebook, X (Twitter), Instagram, and YouTube.

