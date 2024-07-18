The ultimate micro pistol; introducing the Smith & Wesson Bodyguard 2.0

PRESS RELEASE

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ Global Select: SWBI), a leader in firearm manufacturing and design, announces today the release of the Bodyguard 2.0.

The Bodyguard 380 caught the attention of many when it first launched in 2010 at Shot Show in Las Vegas. Since then, the series has offered various models with lasers, external safeties, and even engraved slide finishes. With this next generation of micro handguns, Smith & Wesson set out to deliver a pistol with unparalleled performance in a small and lightweight platform.

When compared to the original model, the Bodyguard 2.0 boasts a new profile, has a higher capacity, and includes modern design enhancements that make this the ultimate concealed carry choice. Chambered in 380 Auto, the pistol ships with a flush fit 10-round magazine and an extended 12-round magazine giving the user substantially more capacity, and models will be available with or without a thumb safety. The Bodyguard 2.0 has an overall height of 4-inches, a width just under 1-inch, and weighs in at 9.8 oz unloaded, which provides the user a more comfortable fit and improved control. It also includes a striker-fired design and new flat-face trigger for better consistency for more accurate shots. Out of the box, the pistol ships with a black u-notch rear sight, and a bright tritium-insert front sight, that allows the user to rapidly acquire and stay on target.

“The Bodyguard 2.0 is a breakthrough new micro-sized striker-fired pistol from Smith & Wesson. Although small in size, the Bodyguard 2.0 has an impressive capacity, crisp trigger-pull, and exceptional controllability. The combination of new aggressive, but not sharp, slide serrations, and strategic texturing over the frame aid in the pistol’s superior performance leading it to the front of the micro category. The Bodyguard 2.0 is the micro pistol you have always wanted, and now can have,” said Andrew Gore, Handgun Product Manager.

Superior performance, perfect balance – the Smith & Wesson Bodyguard 2.0. For more information, visit www.smith-wesson.com.

About Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ Global Select: SWBI) is a U.S.-based leader in firearm manufacturing and design, delivering a broad portfolio of quality handgun, long gun, and suppressor products to the global consumer and professional markets under the iconic Smith & Wesson® and Gemtech® brands. The company also provides manufacturing services including forging, machining, and precision plastic injection molding services. For more information call (844) 363-5386 or visit www.smith-wesson.com.