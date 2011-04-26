The History Channel Now Seeking Skilled Marksmen for Season 4 of Hit Competition Show

You Could Win $100,000

You’ve seen some of America’s best shooters take on the Top Shot challenge, and now it’s time for YOU to join their ranks.

With production on season 3 gearing up, the History Channel is NOW CASTING SEASON 4 of its electrifying marksmanship competition show. Producers are looking for anyone with unrivaled shooting skills and a big personality to take on exciting physical challenges with multiple guns and mystery projectile weapons. If you are skilled with a pistol, rifle or any other firearm, you could win $100,000 on TOP SHOT 4.

It doesn’t matter if you’re a professionally trained shooter or a self-taught average Joe or Jane. As long as you’re in good physical shape, have mastered a firearm and can adapt to new weapons and demanding physical situations, you could be America’s next Top Shot.

APPLY TODAY !

Email TopShotCasting@gmail.com with your name, city/state, phone number, a recent photo of yourself and a brief explanation of why you are America’s next “Top Shot.” Visit www.pilgrimfilms.tv and click on “CASTING” for more details. Call our casting hotline if you have additional questions: 818-478-4570.

Deadline to apply is MAY 20, 2011.

*Applicants must be at least 21 years of age, a resident or citizen of the United States and reasonably proficient with shooting and marksmenship.