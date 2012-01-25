Trijicon, Inc. Goes Long-Range with TARS High-Performance RifleScope

Wixom, MI — A brilliant solution for the precision target shooter, professional operator or long-range hunter, Trijicon introduces its TARS™ High-Performance RifleScope.



The Trijicon TARS (Tactical Advanced RifleScope) is a 3-15x variable magnification, 50 mm-objective, illuminated-reticle optic designed for tactical and sporting rifles. Premium-grade optics, exact adjustments, and innovative reticle systems allow users to engage targets at extreme ranges.

Best-quality glass is fully multi-coated to allow maximum light transmission. Optical engineering advancement produces a generous 3.3 inches of constant eye relief while decreasing overall scope length to 13.9 inches. Its 3x to 15x magnification range make it a viable choice for myriad applications, from LE and military operations to benchrest competition to varmint and big-game hunting.

The TARS features a patented illuminated-reticle system with 10 levels of intensity, including two for use with night-vision optics. Its non-forward emitting LED is much more efficient than current systems; One CR2032 battery provides 30,000 hours of use. Four reticle choices are available—an intuitive MOA reticle (Model 101), Trijicon-exclusive JW mil-square reticle (103) and two duplex versions (102 and 104). All are located in the first focal plane, so subtension values remain constant across the magnification range.

A robust, 34 mm main tube machined from aircraft-grade aluminum combined with Trijicon’s mil-spec construction ensure TARS can handle severe recoil in the harshest environments. It is waterproof to 66 feet. Hydrophobic coatings on exposed lenses ensure clarity in wet conditions. Finger-adjustable turrets feature patent-pending lockable, tactile click adjustments for positive tracking and repeatability. A side-mounted parallax dial focuses from 10-feet to infinity. Removable flip-up range caps and sunshade are included.

With Trijicon’s proven battlefield performance and uncompromising commitment to perfection, TARS will prove itself as a superior tactical riflescope for long-range marksmen.

For more information on TARS and the complete array of Brilliant Aiming Solutions™ for the hunting, shooting, military and law enforcement markets, contact Trijicon®, Inc. at (248) 960-7700 or visit www.trijicon.com.