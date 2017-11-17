Bushnell announces new Elite Tactical XRS II

New Bushnell Elite Tactical Delivers Extreme Long Range Precision

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. – Bushnell, an industry leader in high-performance optical solutions, announces an enhanced level of precision and performance with a new Elite Tactical flagship riflescope – the XRS II.

Delivery of precise rounds at extreme distances requires skills honed through rigorous practice. It also demands optics that are crafted to be precision tools. The XRS II is crafted to the most exacting standards to lead the Elite Tactical line of precision optics and perform at distances that were once unimaginable.

Delivering stunning edge-to-edge clarity in any condition with ED Prime glass, plus an impressive 4.5-30x zoom and wide 50mm objective lens, the XRS II is purpose-built to easily acquire targets more than 1,000 yards distant. Water, fog, dust and debris are no match for the exclusive, patented, EXO Barrier protective lens coating.

The XRS II comes with a removable Throw Lever for quick magnification changes and features a locking diopter that won’t budge.

Available in grey, black and flat dark earth with the Bushnell exclusive G3 reticle, the XRS II is also available in Horus H59 reticle and TRMR3 reticle configurations.

Bushnell, a Vista Outdoor brand, is one of the most recognizable and trusted names in precision hunting, tactical and recreational optics and accessories. For more information, visit http://bushnell.com/all-products/rifle-scopes/xrs-ii.

About VistaOutdoor

Vista Outdoor is a leading global designer, manufacturer and marketer of consumer products in the growing outdoor sports and recreation markets. The company operates in two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products, and has a portfolio of well-recognized brands that provides consumers with a wide range of performance-driven, high-quality and innovative products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. Vista Outdoor products are sold at leading retailers and distributors across North America and worldwide. Vista Outdoor is headquartered in Utah and has manufacturing operations and facilities in 13 U.S. States, Canada, Mexico and Puerto Rico along with international customer service, sales and sourcing operations in Asia, Australia, Canada, and Europe. For news and information, visit www.vistaoutdoor.com or follow us on Twitter @VistaOutdoorInc and Facebook at www.facebook.com/vistaoutdoor.