MOD Armory Introduces Luna Optics (SPRS) Special Purpose Riflescope 4x NV Scope

Colorado Springs, Colo. – Luna Optics, ICT Labs, I2 Technologies, Ident Marking Services and MOD Armory are proud to introduce the Luna Optics (SPRS) Special Purpose Riflescope. The brand-new Special Purpose Riflescope features a super fast 110mm objective lens which provides Distortion-Free 4.0x magnified image for long distance observation even in the darkest of nights!

Hand-selected High-resolution and Recoil-Hardened ICT Labs Gen-III intensifier tube provides clear and bright images and reliable operation even on magnum-size calibers.

The illuminated Mil-Dot reticle color can be changed from red to orange to green for better aim in the variety of visual conditions and the reticle illumination can be adjusted smoothly via separate wheel. Variable gain control allows user to control the image brightness according to the ambient conditions.

Scope includes Moisture-Control Cartridge.

The distance focusing wheel is on top of the unit to eliminate excessive shaking of the scope while focusing on the target. Scope’s variable power supply allows operation on either 1x3V Lithium battery or on just 1xAA type battery ensuring you would never run out of battery power. Operating light indicator turns from green to red when the battery is low.

Easy-to-install optional Extended Range IR illuminators (models LN-EIR-2 or LN-ELIR-2) allow for operation in total darkness!

Specifications:

Intensifier Tube: ITT Pinnacle, L3 OMNI 8, ICT Recoil Hardened (RC)

Sensitivity: Min 1,800 µA/lm (typical 2,000 µA/lm

Resolution: Min 64lp/mm

SNR: Min 23 (typical 26)

FOM: Min 1472 (typical 1700)

Magnification: 4.0x

Objective Lens: f1.5/110

Field Of View: 10°

Focusing Range: 10m (32.8ft) -∞

Viewing Distance: 600m (1,926ft)

Dimensions: 273mm/97mm/91mm (10.7" x 3.8" x 3.6")

Weight: 1,180g (2.6lbs)

Power: 1x3V Lithium (CR123) or 1 x AA type

Operating time: 60 hrs (CR123) or 25hrs (AA)

Warranty: 2 years

About MOD Armory

MOD Armory (Cage Code 5XW 14) is a government contractor specializing in night vision, thermal and related accessories. Our company only provides the best equipment in the industry. We are located in Colorado Springs, CO and work closely with our Military and Law Enforcement agencies to provide in-depth understanding and rigorous testing of the products we stock. For Law Enforcement we conduct training from basic course work to complete operator’s courses. As a thank you to our soldiers MODArmory ships free to APO’s / FPO’s (less than 30LBs). With over 8,000 sq ft of retail-warehouse we can immediately outfit a unit.