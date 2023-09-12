New R3D 2.0 and Minimalist Tritium Night Sights for SIG SAUER, Springfield Armory, and FN Pistols

FORT WORTH, Texas — XS Sights now offers its new, second-generation R3D 2.0 and Minimalist tritium night sights in standard and suppressor-height for select SIG SAUER, Springfield Armory, and FN pistols.

R3D 2.0 Tritium Night Sights

These new and improved second-generation tritium self-defense sights are brighter, stronger, and even easier to install than the original R3D models. Designed for improved speed and accuracy in any light, the R3D 2.0 features a notch and post design with two rear tritium dots and a high-contrast, Orange or Green dual-illuminated Glow Dot front sight that is wider than many on the market at 0.145”. The Glow Dot’s self-luminous tritium vile glows in low or no light for 12 years and is surrounded by XS’ proprietary photoluminescent dot material that absorbs ambient light to glow in low light. This makes the front sight brighter than the two rear tritium dots and, combined with the wide notch, provides more visible indexing for increased precision and accuracy.

R3D 2.0 improvements over the Gen-1 models include:

Bigger and brighter rear tritium dots

PVC rings surround the rear tritium dots for a more defined edge to improve sight picture and differentiate the front and rear sights

EasyPress features eliminate the need for filing and hammering and reduce the force needed for installation by up to 50%.

BlackNitride finish with double the corrosion resistance of the original black oxide surface treatment for increased durability.

Retail Price: $131.99 Standard Height, $142.99 Suppressor Height

Minimalist Night Sights

The Minimalist Night Sights are equipped with a self-illuminating tritium, Orange or Green Glow Dot front sight and serrated, anti-glare, non-tritium rear sight. Designed to be as minimalist as possible, this sight drives focus to the front sight. The dual-illuminated Glow Dot front sight features a self-luminous tritium vile surrounded by XS’ proprietary photoluminescent Glow Dot that absorbs ambient light to glow in low light. The pairing ensures the front sight will glow brightly in low light and contrast well against the blacked-out rear in bright light conditions.

Retail Price: $59.99 Standard Height, $69.99 Suppressor Height

R3D 2.0 and Minimalist Night Sights both feature a rear sight ledge for one-handed racking of the slide and are available with Orange or Green Glow Dot front sight in standard or suppressor-height models for the following pistols:

SIG SAUER

P320, P365, P225, P226, P228, P229, SP2009, SP2340, X-Macro, X-Compact, P365XL

Springfield Armory

XD, XD-M, XD-S, XD-S MOD.2, XD-E, Hellcat

FN 509

All XS sights are backed by a 30-Day Satisfaction Guarantee. The company also offers a 12-year warranty on all tritium products and a limited lifetime warranty on all other products. For more information, visit www.xssights.com.

About XS Sights

XS Sights is known for making the fastest sights in any light. For more than 25 years, the XS team has created some of the most innovative sights on the market today for pistols, rifles and shotguns. Whether used for personal defense or hunting, these sights are designed and built to be the absolute best for their specific purpose. American Made. Texas Proud. 2A Strong.