Sightmark aims for another successful NRA Show

MANSFIELD, TEXAS — Don’t miss your chance to experience the newly released and advanced Sightmark Wraith digital riflescope and Accudot boresights, along with the impressive Citadel and Latitude riflescopes and RAM series of reflex sighs at the 148th NRA Annual Meetings and Exhibits in Indianapolis, Ind.

Join 80,000 other firearm enthusiasts and Second Amendment supporters at the 2019 NRA Annual Meetings and Exhibits held April 26-28 at the Indiana Convention Center. Sightmark will showcase their full line of cutting-edge optics at booth #5021.

Dealers attending the NRA Meetings and Exhibits may also set up a meeting with Sightmark’s product expert team by contacting sales@sellmark.net or calling 817-225-0310 ext. 298. Media members who wish to visit with our team contact mediarelations@sellmark.net.

About Sightmark®

Sightmark manufactures award-winning products including riflescopes, gun sights, laser sights, night vision, flashlights, bore sights and other cutting edge, premium shooting accessories. Inspired by military and law enforcement technology, Sightmark products are designed for competition, shooting, home defense, personal safety and other tactical applications, as well as hunting. For more information about Sightmark products, visit www.sightmark.com. For media requests related to Sightmark, please email mediarelations@sightmark.com.