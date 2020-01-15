Sightmark harnesses power of the sun with newest red dot offering

MANSFIELD, Texas — If you’ve ever wanted to combine battery power with the failsafe capabilities of solar power, look no further than the Sightmark Element Mini Solar (SM26041) red dot. The highly-anticipated 1x28mm Element Mini Solar is a compact sight which combines efficient solar cell technology with additional battery power to deliver a clear 3-MOA red dot in virtually any environment.

The Element Mini Solar runs off of a single CR2032 battery but shooters also have the option of switching to solar power and utilizing the powerful solar cells found on top of the optic. If the Element’s battery completely dies, its Dual Power technology allows the sight to be solely ran off of solar power. The innovative Eclipse Light Management System found in the Element is an auto brightness system, tuning the red dot reticle brightness to the best setting for the amount of light in your environment.

Ideal for use on everything from MSR platforms to tactical shotguns, the Element Mini Solar boasts an absolute cowitness mount with adjustable height, protective adjustment caps that double as tools for making windage/elevation adjustments, manual digital switch brightness controls and a user-friendly hinged battery door so you don’t accidentally lose parts when changing out the battery. Element Mini Solar red dots also include a low picatinny mount and Sightmark’s Lifetime Warranty all for $199 retail.

About Sightmark

Sightmark manufactures award-winning products including riflescopes, gun sights, laser sights, night vision, flashlights, bore sights and other cutting edge, premium shooting accessories. Inspired by military and law enforcement technology, Sightmark products are designed for competition, shooting, home defense, personal safety and other tactical applications, as well as hunting. For more information about Sightmark products, visit www.sightmark.com. For media requests related to Sightmark, please email mediarelations@sightmark.com.