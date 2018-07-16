Upgrades come to Sightmark Core SX Crossbow Scope

MANSFIELD, Texas – Sightmark, known for bringing top-performing optics in a rugged yet lightweight aluminum body, has updated the Sightmark Core SX 1.5-5x32 Crossbow Scope (SM13060), the scope designed for avid crossbow hunters. The Core SX will deliver precision quality optics alternatives for serious professionals, hunters and shooting enthusiasts who prefer a slightly less traditional method.

Tuned to 260-450 fps crossbow speeds, the Core SX 1.5-5x32 Crossbow Scope achieves arrow drop compensation with extraordinary accuracy. The etched glass reticle is red and green illuminations with variable brightness range, making visibility optimal even in low light situations. Featuring variable zoom, the Core SX Crossbow Scope adjusts easily to a wide range of hunting environments. This crossbow scope is IP67 waterproof, dustproof, shockproof, fog proof for reliability in different environments.

Visit Facebook and Twitter to learn more about Sightmark® products.

About Sightmark®

Sightmark manufactures award-winning products including riflescopes, gun sights, laser sights, night vision, flashlights, bore sights and other cutting edge, premium shooting accessories. Inspired by military and law enforcement technology, Sightmark products are designed for competition, shooting, home defense, personal safety and other tactical applications, as well as hunting. For more information about Sightmark products, visit www.sightmark.com. For media requests related to Sightmark, please email mediarelations@sellmark.net.