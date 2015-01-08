XS® Sight Systems Hires Nikki Turpeaux as National Sales and Marketing Director

FORT WORTH, (Texas) - Hunting and combat tactical products manufacturer XS Sights Systems has named renowned personal defense and firearms training instructor Nikki Turpeaux its National Sales and Marketing Director.

“Nikki is highly respected internationally throughout this industry,” says XS Sight Systems CEO Jon Pastusek. “We are excited to have her leadership to drive innovate products and build relationships with gun manufacturers, wholesalers, dealers and distributors.”

Turpeaux, a Houston native, spent years in the corporate world, but left to pursue a life dedicated to helping everyday people protect themselves. She is the owner of Atlanta-based Archangel Tactical, LLC and the founder of the Get A Grip® Personal Defense & Firearms Training Program. Her training curriculum focuses on teaching women, men and families how to safely and effectively handle handguns, shotguns and carbines for personal and home defense. See Turpeaux’s story.

The former Miss Houston’s devotion to educating women and families on personal safety has landed her on Fox News, ABC News, WSB-TV, Canal Plus France, NRA Women’s Network, Sportsman Channel and in the Washington Times.

Turpeaux has trained with some of the best in the world and shares her expertise by being an active NRA News commentator, columnist for NRA Sharp Daily, ambassador for the 5.11 Tactical® Training Alliance Program, a proud member of the NRA and National Shooting Sports Foundation, IDPA, USPSA and 3-Gun Nation. She is also a Panteao Productions Make Ready Instructor, NRA Instructor and Range Safety Officer as well as a certified SABRE College Safety Program Instructor.

Her rich history of success with sales and marketing, strong voice for the Second Amendment and practical personal safety expertise has made a positive impact within the firearms industry and beyond. XS Sight Systems is proud to have Turpeaux join its team of dedicated, hardworking individuals who are committed to creating and manufacturing products to help the GOODGUY™ prevail in bad situations.

To schedule a new product media interview with Turpeaux during SHOT Show 2015, email your request to media@xssights.com.

XS Sight Systems, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, is the leader in precision manufacturing of practical hunting and combat effective tactical sights, lever rails, mounts, glass assault tools and related products for U.S. civilian, law enforcement and military professionals. The company provides uncompromising quality by manufacturing from 1144 stress-proof steel and aircraft grade metals—never metal injection molding (MIM). Its 100% American-made products are ideal for conceal carry, personal and home defense, hunting, military and law enforcement, 3-Gun and competitive shooting.

The family-owned business was founded by the late Ed Pastusek in 1996 with manufacturing roots that began in 1984. Today, Jon Pastusek, CEO, leads XS Sight Systems, along with his mother, Mary Pastusek, and sister, Kellie Brunn. For more information, visit www.xssights.com.

