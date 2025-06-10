Discover the KelTec Peacekeepers Program

Content provided by KelTec

KelTec is proud to introduce the Peacekeepers Program: A purpose-built initiative designed to support those who safeguard our communities, from military and law enforcement to church and school security teams. This program equips them with the tools they need to maintain safety and security.

In addition to KelTec’s industry-leading firearms and outstanding support, the Peacekeepers Program offers exclusive benefits like purchase incentives, rapid order fulfillment, on-site demonstrations and custom loadout options.

Peacekeepers Program firearms include the go-to KSG series of shotguns, RDB bullpup rifle, the 50-round P50 pistol and R50 rifle, the PLR16 SRO and the new 10mm third generation SUB2000 fold-in-half carbine.

Everything KelTec builds is proudly made in the USA, crafted at our advanced manufacturing facilities in Cocoa, Florida and Rock Springs, Wyoming. Every firearm is built by American workers, many of whom are military veterans, ensuring quality, reliability and a commitment to those who serve.

Watch the video to learn:

● How innovative KelTec firearms like the KSG shotgun meet law enforcement needs.

● The performance engineered into the KSG and all KelTec weapons.

● The tools and affordability of the new Peacekeepers Program.

For more information, visit KelTec.