Trijicon® Unveils Two Versatile New Options to Proven AccuPoint® Series – Now Offering 1-6x24 and 2.5-12.5x42 Models

Wixom, MI—The Trijicon® AccuPoint® Series has firmly established itself as a Brilliant Aiming Solution™ for hunters and competitive shooters alike. AccuPoint riflescope fans have long desired enhanced versatility in low to medium power ranges. Satisfying consumer demand, Trijicon is now launching the 1-6x24 and 2.5-12.5x42 AccuPoint models.

Both new AccuPoint riflescopes feature an innovative fiber optic dial configuration, while maintaining the integrity and durability of the existing line. The 1-6x and 2.5-12.5x magnification ranges afford the shooter a multitude of LE/Military, competition, or big-game hunting applications.

The new AccuPoint models feature two reticle offerings never before seen in the established line of riflescopes. The 1-6x24 AccuPoint offers an MOA-Dot and Circle Cross reticle option for enhanced accuracy and speed when it counts most. The 2.5-12.5x42 features the MOA-Dot, which allows you to know your holdovers for a personal BDC. The 1-6x24 models feature all new and existing AccuPoint reticles, while the 2.5-12.5x42 offers the MOA-Dot, Triangle post, Duplex and MIL-Dot crosshair reticles.

Trijicon’s commitment to innovation and perfection remains steadfast. Regardless of the application, AccuPoint users can expect superior performance no matter the situation. The new 1-6x24 and 2.5-12.5x42 AccuPoint models are welcomed additions to this trusted and supreme line of riflescopes.

Trijicon AccuPoint Riflescopes

All Trijicon AccuPoint riflescopes operate battery free— ensuring absolute illumination during critical moments in the field. They also feature Trijicon’s Manual Brightness Adjustment Override, which allows you to control the light output of the fiber-optics during daylight. AccuPoint riflescopes include technological advancements such as multi-layer coated lenses for superior light transmission with no distortion, quick-focus eyepiece, generous eye relief, and precise windage and elevation adjustments.

