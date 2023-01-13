BERSA, One of the Most Trusted Firearms Brands in the World, Introduce the BERSA AR Rifle Series

Made in America, the new BERSA 9mm and 5.56 AR-style rifles (BAR15) and pistols (BAR9) offer consistent, optimal performance in an affordable platform.

Kennesaw, Ga., — BERSA, one of the most trusted firearms brands for over 65 years, is proud to introduce its new line of AR-style rifles and pistols proudly made in America.

BAR 5.56 16-inch Magpul MOE rifle

Six new models under the BAR line-up include three BAR9 pistols with Mission First Tactical furniture, two 5.56 rifles (one with Mission First Tactical furniture and one with Magpul furniture), and one 5.56 pistol with Mission First Tactical furniture. The new line of higher quality AR-style firearms at an affordable price are all produced in Bersa’s new Kennesaw, Georgia state-of-the-art facility.

“During the past two years, BERSA has quietly been reinventing itself as a brand,” Rafael Del Valle, National Director of Sales for BERSA, announced. “The BERSA brand is one of the most popular handguns for concealed carry, and for many first-time handgun owners. We realized that the BERSA brand was a perfect launching pad for a series of AR rifles and pistols featuring the same performance expectations and affordability but in the popular AR format. The exceptional news is that our new AR-style rifles are made in America in BERSA’s new facility in Georgia.”

Partnering with industry leaders in stocks and grips such as Mission First Tactical and Magpul, BERSA produced a series of BERSA AR (BAR15) rifles and (BAR9) pistols ideal for home defense, tactical operations, or trigger time at the local range. Uppers and lowers are produced from 7075 aluminum providing superior strength without excess weight while the barrels are constructed from 4150 chrome moly vanadium, the industry standard for barrels that perform accurately even under strenuous and extreme conditions. Both pistols and rifles feature full-length Picatinny rails ready for mounting optics, lasers, or lights. All are also finished with a type III hard coat anodized finish which provides superior hardness and is known to exceed wear characteristics of similar finishes including hard chrome and ceramic.

“We are truly excited to offer these exceptionally designed and American-made ARs under the BERSA banner,” Del Valle stated. “Our new BERSA AR rifles and pistols are shipping to distributors and retailers across the country and are readily available.”

Hard on the heels of the BERSA AR15 introductions, BERSA will be releasing two additional models in .300 Blackout. Visit BERSA at the 2023 SHOT Show® at the Venetian Expo and Caesars Forum, in Las Vegas, Nevada, January 17-20, 2023 at Booth # 70805.

For more information on the new BERSA AR-style pistols and rifles, visit www.bersa.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

About BERSA:

For over half a century, BERSA has been manufacturing quality firearms and is known worldwide for reliability and attention to every ergonomic and functional detail. Boasting an excellent price to performance ratio and using the most advanced technology concerning design, production, and quality control has helped make BERSA one of the most prestigious gun manufacturers in the world. Sportsmen and law enforcement worldwide enjoy the benefits and quality of BERSA. For more information, visit bersa.com.