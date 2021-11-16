HatsanUSA’s First .50 Caliber Rifle: PileDriver

BENTONVILLE, AR - The PileDriver is Hatsan’s first .50 caliber air rifle, and the market’s most powerful production PCP rifle. The PileDriver is designed exclusively for high-powered hunting applications. Capable of producing over 800 ft-lbs. of energy in .50 cal, it is also available in a 700+ FPE-generating .45 caliber model. Although this rifle utilizes a 33-inch barrel, its bullpup design keeps the maximum length under 4 ft. The side lever cocking mechanism is easy to reach and operate. A 480cc carbon fiber bottle fills to 4350 PSI and will provide up to 6 high-powered shots on a single fill. The PileDriver’s unique, patented hammer design eliminates traditional steel coil springs in favor of a smoother, easier-to-cock, gas piston mechanism. This top-loading single-shot rifle also features an extra-large loading port that will accommodate ammo up to 34mm in length.

The all-weather synthetic bullpup stock features an ergonomic pistol grip with textured grip surfaces for enhanced feel and control. The soft rubber buttpad is both elevation and angle adjustable to ensure controlled recoil and a comfortable fit. An elevation adjustable cheek rest ensures proper sight alignment with any optic. The rifle’s 14-inch-long scope rail is cut to accept both Picatinny and 11mm Dovetail mounts, offering plenty of real estate for a wide variety of optics. Three Picatinny accessory rails are attached around the air bottle for added customization. The high-strength steel barrel is precision rifled for long-range accuracy, and the absence of a shroud allows for the use of sabot rounds, further expanding one’s ammunition options.

MSRP: $1,199.99

PileDriver Features

Genuine bullpup design, manual loading high-powered PCP air rifle

Available in .45 and .50 caliber

Long cocking lever for easy cocking action

Precision rifled steel barrel for long-range accuracy

480cc carbon fiber air bottle with 300 BAR (4350 PSI) fill pressure provides up to 6 high-powered shots

Ergonomic synthetic thumbhole bullpup stock

Locking elevation adjustable cheek rest

Elevation and fit angle adjustable soft cushioned butt pad

Combo Picatinny and 11mm Dovetail optics rail

3 Picatinny accessory rails mounted on air bottle

Includes quick-fill nozzle

PileDriver Specifications

.45 Caliber

Max Energy: 700+ Ft-lb

Number of Shots: 4-6

.50 Caliber

Max Energy: 800+ Ft-lb

Number of Shots: 3-5

Air Cylinder Volume: 480cc

Fill Pressure: 300 BAR (4350 PSI)

Tactical synthetic pistol grip stock with adjustable cheek rest and butt pad

Overall Length: 46.5”

Barrel Length: 33”

Weight: 10.4 lbs

About: HatsanUSA

HatsanUSA is the exclusive distributor of Hatsan airguns and Escort firearms in the U.S. Recognized for craftsmanship and precision performance, Hatsan products provide an exceptional shooting experience. The brands are purpose-driven and renowned for outstanding power, performance, reliability, and value. Hatsan takes pride in its vertically integrated manufacturing process, which enables it to maintain the highest levels of quality, workmanship, and a competitive advantage.