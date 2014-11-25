Introducing the Smith & Wesson Governor® Training Bluegun from Ring’s Manufacturing

Melbourne, FL (Nov 2014) - Introducing the Smith & Wesson Governor® replica from Ring’s Manufacturing. The Smith & Wesson Governor® is molded from solid blue polyurethane to differentiate them from a live weapon.

The new Smith & Wesson Governor® is a snub-nosed double action revolver built on the Z-frame, similar to a stretched N-Frame, with a lightweight alloy frame. It can fire 2½ inch .410 shotgun shells, .45 Colt, and .45 ACP. The rear sights are fixed and front sights on both the standard and crimson trace models feature a tritium night sight that is drift adjustable for windage corrections. It holds six rounds and due to the wide selection of cartridges can be loaded in a “Mix six” fashion. For most users that own the Governor for a close-range defensive handgun..



Blueguns’ Smith & Wesson Governor® is a 1:1 exact replica of the original S & W Governor® allowing officers to train in safe realistic tactical scenarios without the need to use their duty firearms. All Blueguns are 100% manufactured in the USA.

More on BLUEGUNS - Blueguns allow officers to train in realistic tactical scenarios without the need to use their duty firearms. It also protects their live weapons from accidental damage during training exercises and provides a safe training aid. The “Blueguns” are realistic 1:1 replicas of actual firearms in a range of popular handguns, sub-machine guns, lights, knives, pepper sprays, and radios. All Blueguns are 100% manufactured in the USA.

The magazines offered fit the real firearm for realistic magazine change exercise. Plus train for weapon retention, disarming, sudden assault training, and use of force consideration are just some of the applications for “Blueguns.”

These firearms training aids are molded from solid blue polyurethane to differentiate them from live weapons. We continue to offer Rubber Props for the movie and television industry along with these special Police products. Special order for “black guns” on all models except for GLOCKs.

The new item still to be introduced is the Taurus 709 Slim and many more in 2015.

Blueguns sales are to Police, Military, Para, Trainers and Holster Manufacturers only. Contact any of our distributors or direct. Also sold to retail dealers for display in the stores and to mount accessories on for demonstrations. They are also ideal for displaying with holsters. Visit our web page at www.blueguns.com.