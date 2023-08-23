Mesa Tactical to exhibit at the 2023 NTOA trade show

RENO, Nev. — Mesa Tactical, the leading manufacturer of US-made high-quality shotgun accessories, is pleased to announce they will be exhibiting at the 2023 NTOA (National Tactical Officers Association) trade show. The event is scheduled to be held August 27th and 28th at the Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center in Aurora, CO. Mesa Tactical will proudly showcase its latest firearm accessories, and product offerings, alongside its popular products, at booth number 416. With hundreds of NTOA members in attendance, the show provides an opportunity to experience firsthand the features and advantages that define Mesa Tactical’s products.

Members of NTOA are invited to explore Mesa Tactical’s wide range of high-quality shotgun accessories and learn more about the company’s craftsmanship. Attendees can experience our best-selling products on display including the new M-LOK® aluminum Truckee® Forend for the Beretta 1301 as well as the SureShell® carrier with the integrated reflex sight mount system. Also on display will be the LEO® Gen II adapter conversion kit for tactical shotguns which has been completely redesigned for increased comfort, superior handling, and configuration versatility. LEO Conversion kits have a stock height that allows use of open or bead sights and include an optional KynSHOT® hydraulic recoil buffer which reduces recoil by up to 90%.

“We are excited to have a chance to meet with many law enforcement professionals from throughout the country and look forward to working with them to meet their specific needs,” said Zuly Rivera, Marketing Manager at Mesa Tactical. “The NTOA show offers a great opportunity for both prospective and existing customers to see our wide range of US-made shotgun upgrade options on display. We’re dedicated to providing the best tactical gear possible to law enforcement and military nationwide. Our products speak for themselves, and witnessing customers appreciate the aspects that distinguish Mesa Tactical from our competitors is truly gratifying.”

The NTOA Conference and Trade Show is one of America’s largest tactical law enforcement organizations, creating resources to support professional teams around the country. The conference and trade show is open to law enforcement only and focuses on high-quality training to help enhance tactics, leadership, and professionalism. Media members interested in field testing a Mesa Tactical product for an editorial review should contact Zuly Rivera zuly@mesatactical.com at (775) 333-9800. Stay connected with us on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter to stay updated on the latest news and releases.

About Mesa Tactical

Mesa Tactical’s innovative, rugged, and reliable tactical equipment is the clear choice for law enforcement, military, and the public to meet real world duty and personal protection requirements. Specializing in enhancements for the tactical shotgun, Mesa Tactical’s products include stocks, forends, shotshell carriers, and Picatinny rails. For more information on the company’s line of unique, professional-grade products, contact Mesa Tactical at 1775 Kuenzli St., Reno, NV, 89502 • Telephone: 775-333-9800 • or visit www.mesatactical.com.

About NTOA﻿

The National Tactical Officers Association (NTOA) is a non-profit organization dedicated to serving the law enforcement community. NTOA currently has more than 40,000 members from specialties that include patrol, TEMS, crisis negotiations, canine, corrections, sniper, protective operations, explosives, command, tactical dispatchers, behavioral sciences and more. The Association’s ultimate goal is to improve public safety and domestic security through training, education and tactical excellence.