Ruger Takes Top Honors at Shooting Industry Awards

Southport, CT— Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) garnered top awards at the 2008 SHOOTING INDUSTRY Academy of Excellence Awards held in conjunction with the SHOOTING INDUSTRY Masters. The Ruger® LCPTM pistol was named the Academy of Excellence Handgun of the Year for 2008 and Ruger was recognized as Manufacturer of the Year.

In accepting the awards, Sturm, Ruger CEO Michael Fifer recognized the contributions of all employees and how their efforts have resulted in major new products. In commenting on the decision to produce the LCP Fifer noted, “The LCP is a departure for Ruger and it is the result of our Voice of the Customer program. We have been listening to what our customers are telling us and are working to bring the products they are asking for to the marketplace. The LCP went from concept to delivery in eight months.”

The Ruger LCP (Lightweight Compact Pistol) is a .380 autoloader that offers legendary Ruger reliability and quality in an ultra-lightweight, compact pistol. The LCP weighs just 9.4 ounces, offers superior ergonomic design, a manual slide lock, positive extraction, and reliable feeding from the specially designed magazine. The LCP also features a high-performance, glass-filled nylon frame topped by a through-hardened blued steel slide for strength and maximum weight savings. The 6 + 1 round Ruger LCP pistol, with a height of only 3.6 inches and a width of .82 inches, is a reliable back-up or carry pistol any time size and weight savings are important. The Ruger LCP was earlier selected as the Best 2008 New Product by gun dealers on the SHOOTING INDUSTRY website blog.

The voting members of the SHOOTING INDUSTRY Academy of Excellence also named Ruger Manufacturer of the Year for expanded and enhanced products and services. The Company was recognized for continued new product development, customer communication, enhanced retailer services and an expanded website that provides Ruger distributors, retailers and consumers with value-added products, new business tools and user-friendly information. Enhanced dealer offerings include co-op advertising, special order programs and product launches designed to bring consumers into stores. Expanded website content includes a series of technical videos on Ruger products and new product pages that quickly provide new product information.

The Academy also selected Ruger Compact Magnum (RCM) ammunition, developed and manufactured by Hornady Manufacturing, as the Ammunition of the Year. The RCM ammunition and rifles are the latest in co-developed projects by Hornady and Ruger. In 2007, Hornady won Ammunition of the Year for the development of the .375 Ruger cartridge, and Ruger took home Rifle of the Year honors for the Ruger Hawkeye® Rifles chambered in .375 Ruger.

In the annual SHOOTING INDUSTRY Masters, a multi-discipline shooting competition between teams representing companies in the industry, a team of Ruger representatives claimed top honors in the industry class. Ruger employee and shooter Kevin Skinner also shot his way to high individual honors in the two-day shooting event.

About Sturm, Ruger

Sturm, Ruger was founded in 1949 and is one of the nation’s leading manufacturers of high-quality firearms for the commercial sporting market. Sturm, Ruger is headquartered in Southport, CT, with plants located in Newport, NH and Prescott, AZ.