Savage Arms introduces new B-Series bolt action rimfire rifles

SUFFIELD, Conn. — Savage Arms is pleased to introduce a new line of bolt-action rimfire rifles with its new B-Series, including 12 caliber options priced from $281 to $413. Shipments of these firearms are currently being delivered to dealers.

Savage has added to its line of modern new firearms with the B17, B22 and B22 Magnum bolt-action rimfire rifles. The new models’ ergonomically designed stock, higher comb, top tang safety and target-style, vertical pistol grip allow shooters to hold the rifle in a more natural position that puts less pressure on the wrist.

The B Series includes a dozen new models in configurations including Sporter Barrel, Heavy Barrel, Heavy Threaded (suppressor ready) and Heavy Stainless. Like the popular A Series rimfires, all B-Series rifles feature a 10-round rotary magazine and the accuracy-boosting adjustable AccuTrigger.

Features & Benefits

• Four configurations available in 22 LR, 22 WMR and 17 HMR

• User-adjustable AccuTrigger

• 10-round rotary magazine

• Button-rifled barrel

• Modern, ergonomic composite stock

• Top tang safety

• Drilled and tapped for scope mounts

Part No. / Description / MSRP

70200 / B22 F, 22 LR / $281.00

70201 / B22 FV, 22 LR / $308.00

70202 / B22 FVSS, 22 LR / $392.00

70203 / B22 FV-SR, 22 LR / $344.00

70500 / B22 Magnum F, 22 WMR / $301.00

70501 / B22 Magnum FV, 22 WMR / $329.00

70502 / B22 Magnum FVSS, 22 WMR / $413.00

70503 / B22 Magnum FV-SR, 22 WMR / $364.00

70800 / B17 F, 17 HMR / $301.00

70801 / B17 FV, 17 HMR / $329.00

70802 / B17 FVSS, 17 HMR / $413.00

70803 / B17 FV-SR, 17 HMR / $364.00

Savage Arms is a brand of Vista Outdoor Inc., an outdoor sports and recreation company. To learn more about Savage Arms, visit www.savagearms.com.

