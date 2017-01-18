PFC Training offers free carbine instruction to LEOs attending SHOT Show

LAS VEGAS — On July 7, 2016, a gunman in Dallas, TX ambushed a group of police officers tragically killing five officers and injuring seven others plus two civilians. This shooting was the deadliest incident for U.S. law enforcement since the September 11 attacks in 2001. Among the fallen officers were four from the Dallas Police Department and one Dallas Area Rapid Transit officer.

In remembrance of this tragedy, PFC Training and AR15.com have partnered to raise money, bring awareness, and provide free services to benefit Dallas area law enforcement and families of the five fallen officers. AR15.com, which is headquartered east of Dallas, TX, is sponsoring and hosting PFC Training on January 19 for free carbine instruction to approved law enforcement trainers and supervisors.

For anyone interested in helping, a special raffle has also been organized that includes great prizes donated by a number of companies and law enforcement supporters. Raffle tickets are only $5.00 each and there is no limit to the number of tickets you can purchase. Proceeds from this raffle will go to the Dallas Police Association’s Assist The Officer Foundation (www.atodallas.org). A full, updated list of raffle prizes can be found at the PFC Training website.

The raffle drawing will take place on January 19th during the PFC Loadout SHOT Show Party at the Venetian Casino Resort in Las Vegas. Join us at 7:00 p.m. PST to see all the winners announced live via the PFC Training Facebook page.

About PFC Loadout

Drawing from the field-tested philosophies of Progressive F.O.R.C.E. Concepts, PFC Loadout arrives in the gear sector with a top-notch, curated collection of the most effective products in their fields. Equipment is one of the few things that can be controlled in a fight, and PFC Loadout aims to provide the best for those who need it the most.