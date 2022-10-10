Virtra opens Orlando, Florida facility to support military end-market growth opportunities

Open house on october 20, 2022 to showcase the new facility and offer immersive training demonstrations of virtra’s world-class training solutions to interested parties

CHANDLER, Ariz. — VirTra, Inc. , a global provider of judgmental use of force training simulators, and firearms training simulators for the law enforcement and military markets, has leased a facility in Orlando, Florida to support the Company’s strategy of capturing military end-market growth opportunities. The facility, which VirTra has a lease-option-to-buy, features offices, a warehouse, conference rooms and simulation demonstration rooms.

The new facility continues VirTra’s expansion efforts, building on its 2021 purchase of an industrial building in Chandler, Arizona that serves as the Company’s new headquarters. The 9,000 square foot facility will serve as an extension of research and development, and as a demonstration site for employees and future customers visiting the Orlando area. The site currently houses V-300® 4K and V-ST PRO® simulators as well as multiple offices and conference rooms.

VirTra will hold an open house and technology demonstrations at the new facility located at 12301 Challenger Parkway, Orlando, Florida 32826 on Thursday, October 20, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Eastern time.

“Orlando is the epicenter of military simulation training, so having a presence a minute down the street will allow us to work alongside the decision-makers in the industry and better connect with current and future military customers,” said John Givens, Co-CEO of VirTra. “Our open house not only celebrates the opening of the building in the simulation capital of the world, but also reinforces our goal to help improve and advance training technology for military servicemembers.”

About VirTra

VirTra is a global provider of judgmental use of force training simulators and firearms training simulators for the law enforcement, military educational and commercial markets. The company’s patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations. VirTra’s mission is to save and improve lives worldwide through practical and highly effective virtual reality and simulator technology. Learn more about the company at www.VirTra.com.