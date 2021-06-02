VirTra reports first quarter 2021 financial results

Revenues Increase 33% Year-Over-Year as Backlog Increases 42% Year-Over-Year to a Record $16.1 Million

TEMPE, Ariz. — VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTSI) (“VirTra”), a global provider of training simulators for the law enforcement, military, educational and commercial markets, reported results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021. The financial statements are available on VirTra’s website and here.

First Quarter 2021 and Recent Highlights:

• Revenues increased 33% to $4.4 million

• Net income increased to $655,000 for the first quarter of 2021

• Adjusted EBITDA increased to $751,000

• Backlog increased 10% sequentially and 42% year-over-year to a record $16.1 million as of March 31, 2021

• Subsequent to the quarter’s end, successfully executed a registered direct offering, generating $18.0 million gross proceeds for three million shares of common stock and increasing the company’s cash and cash equivalents to approximately $23.7 million as of May 17, 2021

First Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights:

Management Commentary

“After completing a very successful 2020, we continued to build on our momentum through the first quarter of 2021, delivering another quarter of positive results as our sales and profits increased,” said Bob Ferris, chairman and chief executive officer of VirTra. “Financially, the quarter was highlighted by $4.4 million in revenue, net income of $655,000, and adjusted EBITDA of $751,000, all of which are substantial improvements from the prior year period. Perhaps most encouraging, while our revenues improved 33% year-over-year, our backlog increased 42% year-over-year and 10% sequentially to a record $16.1 million, which demonstrates that demand for VirTra’s solutions is reaching new levels. To better position VirTra to capitalize on opportunities to grow even further, we raised $18 million in a direct offering subsequent to the quarter’s end.

“With our current momentum and an enhanced balance sheet, we believe our business has never been better positioned to grow than it is today. Our pipeline is expanding, our sales are accelerating, and the need for effective, certified training that improves skills and saves lives in the real world shows no signs of diminishing. As a result, we believe 2021 will be another strong year for our business.”

First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Total revenue increased 33% to $4.4 million from $3.3 million in the first quarter of 2020. The increase in total revenue was due to an increase in the number of simulators and accessories completed and delivered, and therefore revenue recognized, compared to the same period in 2020.

Gross profit increased 61% to $2.6 million (57.8% of total revenue) from $1.6 million (47.8% of total revenue) in the first quarter of 2020. The increase in gross profit was primarily due to decreased costs, as well as differences in the product mix of systems, accessories, and services sold.

Operating expense decreased 5% to $2.0 million from $2.1 million in the first quarter of 2020. The decrease in operating expense was mainly due to reduced selling and travel expenses, partially offset by an increase in professional services expense.

Income from operations increased to $564,000 from a loss from operations of $512,000 in the first quarter of 2020.

Net income totaled $655,000, or $0.08 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $389,000, or $(0.05) per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA increased to $751,000 from a loss of $326,000 in the first quarter of 2020.

At December 31, 2020, backlog totaled approximately $16.1 million, compared to $14.6 million at December 31, 2020 and $11.3 million at March 31, 2020.

Accounts receivable and unbilled revenues totaled approximately $8.9 million as of March 31, 2021, compared to $6.8 million at December 31, 2020, an increase of $2.1 million. Cash and cash equivalents totaled $5.0 million at March 31, 2021 compared to cash and cash equivalents of $6.8 million at December 31, 2020, a change of $1.8 million.

Subsequent to the quarter’s end, VirTra completed a registered direct offering in which the company raised $18.0 million in gross proceeds, before deducting expenses, for three million shares of common stock. As a result, as of May 17, 2021, the company had approximately $23.7 million in cash and cash equivalents and 10,777,530 shares outstanding.

About VirTra

VirTra (NASDAQ: VTSI) is a global provider of judgmental use of force training simulators, firearms training simulators and driving simulators for the law enforcement, military, educational and commercial markets. The company’s patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship and related training that mimics real-world situations. VirTra’s mission is to save and improve lives worldwide through practical and highly effective virtual reality and simulator technology. Learn more about the company at www.VirTra.com.

About the Presentation of Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization and before other non-operating costs and income (“Adjusted EBITDA”) is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA also includes non-cash stock option expense and other than temporary impairment loss on investments. Other companies may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently. VirTra calculates its Adjusted EBITDA to eliminate the impact of certain items it does not consider to be indicative of its performance and its ongoing operations. Adjusted EBITDA is presented herein because management believes the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to VirTra’s investors regarding VirTra’s financial condition and results of operations and because Adjusted EBITDA is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in VirTra’s industry, several of which present a form of Adjusted EBITDA when reporting their results. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of VirTra’s results as reported under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative for net income, cash flows from operating activities and other consolidated income or cash flows statement data prepared in accordance with GAAP or as a measure of profitability or liquidity. A reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA is provided in the following tables: