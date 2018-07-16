Annual First Responder Caring Award for 2018

ORANGEBURG, N.Y. – Dynarex, a leading medical products brand and provider of disposable medical supplies, is pleased to launch the 2nd Annual “First Responder Caring Award.” The FRCA is to honor EMS/EMT first responders or first responder units who have gone above and beyond the call of duty.

This year Dynarex will award one Grand Prize Winner with $2500 in Dynarex product and select four regional semi-finalists winners to receive $1,000 each in Dynarex product (West Coast, South, East Coast and Central States/Midwest). This year the winners will be announced during the EMS World Expo keynote address on October 31, 2018 at the Music Center in Nashville, Tennessee.

“Everything we do at Dynarex exemplifies our motto, ‘We Care Like Family.’ First Responders are such an important part of the community and we wanted to create a program to recognize the amazing work these professionals do every day,” said Zalman Tenenbaum, President and CEO of Dynarex. “We are very excited to partner with EMS World Expo this year and look forward to receiving nominations.“

To learn more about the program and submit a nomination, visit, www.dynarex.com/FRCA-nominations.html. The deadline for entries is September 14, 2018.

Please stop by EMS World Expo Booth # 724 for a complimentary sample pack of Dynarex’s EMS/EMT products.

