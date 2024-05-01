Hoist IV-level hydration trusted by the U.S. Military

PRESS RELEASE

CINCINNATI — This May, in honor of Military Appreciation Month, HOIST®, one of the fastest growing hydration beverages in the U.S., will offer a special sweepstakes promotion to honor the brave men and women in our Nation’s Armed Forces. Trusted HOIST ambassadors and partners have teamed up to not only share their positive experiences with HOIST, but to help spread the message about the benefits of HOIST IV-level hydration through the Kicking Off Military Appreciation Month Sweepstakes which runs May 1-12, 2024.

“We’re proud to say that HOIST is offered at 90% of U.S. Army bases globally,” said HOIST President and Co-founder Kelly Heekin. “Knowing that our product is tested and trusted by U.S. Service Men and Women is an amazing compliment. We want to thank all the members of the Armed Forces for their contributions and dedication to protecting our Nation.”

As a part of this sweepstakes, HOIST is teaming up with partners Nine Line Apparel, Premier Body Armor, Vertx and Wiley X. On May 13, one winner will be randomly selected to win a lengthy list of prizes. The giveaway entry period ends May 12, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. EST. To enter, fans have been asked to follow the giveaway instructions on the sweepstakes’ Instagram post which can be found via the HOIST page @drinkhoist.

HOIST Military Appreciation Sweepstakes Prize List:



HOIST: Three cases of HOIST bottles, HOIST Powder Sticks and Shaker Bottle, plus an Americana T-shirt and Warfighter Hat.

Vertx: Multicam Ready Pack 2.0 along with the VTAC Battle Belt Accessory Collection.

Premier Body Armor: Ready Pack Level IIIA Insert, Bleed Control Kit and four Can Coolers.

Wiley X: A sleek pair of WX Founder Eyewear.

Nine Line Apparel: A $200 Gift Certificate redeemable on Nine Line’s website.

As one of three electrolyte sources approved for use by the U.S. Department of Defense, HOIST is dedicated to bringing its high-quality hydration to any who seek to perform at their best, even under the most demanding conditions.

“I drank Hoist for 4 days straight, while running 250 miles in all conditions, and never once had any stomach distress or got tired of the taste,” said retired U.S. Navy Seal and HOIST Ambassador Chadd Wright. “Hoist has everything in it that your body needs and nothing it doesn’t where electrolytes are concerned.”

HOIST proudly supports the U.S. Military beyond this sweepstakes through its nonprofit efforts. This year alone, HOIST has announced partnerships with Team Red, White & Blue (200,000+ members nationwide), Health 4 Heroes and Warrior WOD, allowing HOIST to help aid veterans’ recovery through exercise, nutrition, and mentorship. HOIST also works with veteran-founded Black Rifle Coffee Company, whose outposts across the U.S. now offer HOIST products.

“HOIST is the trusted hydration brand of the world’s most fearless warfighting units for a reason,” said Tyler Merritt, CEO of Nine Line Apparel and HOIST ambassador. “Where other brands claim they help you recharge, but just pump your body with artificial sweeteners, HOIST fuels you with the pure ingredients needed to complete the mission. Combined with their deep commitment to supporting the veteran community, HOIST is the ideal drink for any patriot looking to spend their hard-earned dollar with a company that shares their values.”

The HOIST formula is scientifically tested and proven to supply rapid hydration and recovery, without compromising taste, and is offered across a lineup of bottled beverages, powder sticks and liquid pouches.

For more information about HOIST or to see the entire HOIST lineup visit www.drinkhoist.com. Keep up with the latest HOIST news on Instagram @drinkhoist.